Historic Vermont General Store Featured in Baby Boom Hits the Market After Award-Winning Revival

PERU, Vt., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Vermont's most recognizable country stores—and the beloved filming location from the 1987 classic Baby Boom starring Diane Keaton—is seeking its next steward.

The historic JJ Hapgood General Store, established in 1827 and immortalized on screen in the fan-favorite film, has officially been listed for sale following a remarkable revitalization that transformed the nearly 200-year-old landmark into one of Southern Vermont's most celebrated dining, retail, and community destinations.

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In Baby Boom, the store provides the setting for one of the film's most memorable scenes, when a tourist tells Diane Keaton's character, "The whole state is cute," a line that perfectly captures the enduring charm of Peru, Vermont, and the iconic general store at its heart.

Today, JJ Hapgood is far more than a historic landmark. It is a thriving hospitality business with multiple revenue streams, an award-winning restaurant and tavern, specialty retail, catering, private events, and a devoted customer base that draws visitors from across New England and beyond.

The property's modern renaissance began in 2013, when a local resident completed a redevelopment of the historic building, while preserving its authentic Vermont character. The result is a beautifully restored property showcasing exceptional craftsmanship, including Danby marble walkways and architectural accents, custom cabinetry, handcrafted benches, and premium finishes throughout.

In 2023, entrepreneurs Leslie and Michael French, together with their daughters, Gramercy and Bowie, from New York, acquired the business with a vision of creating a vibrant gathering place for both locals and visitors. After temporarily closing to fully renovate, rebrand, and refine operations, the family reopened JJ Hapgood with expanded breakfast, lunch, and dinner service, successfully reestablishing it as the social and culinary hub of the community.

Their vision quickly translated into measurable success.

During their ownership, the business doubled its gross sales while expanding into catering, private events, community partnerships, and collaborations with Vermont tourism organizations. The restaurant earned a Diners' Choice Award and developed a reputation as one of Southern Vermont's favorite dining destinations.

The retail operation also flourished. House-made syrups, jams, prepared foods, and custom-branded merchandise attracted a loyal following, including celebrity customers. Meanwhile, the store's carefully curated collection of vintage vinyl and original concert posters became a destination in its own right, earning national media attention. Featuring artists such as Jerry Garcia, the Grateful Dead, David Bowie, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bob Marley, Phish, and Trey Anastasio, the collection inspired a distinctive musical identity that carried throughout the restaurant—from its soundtrack to its creatively named cocktails and menu offerings.

Beyond its commercial success, JJ Hapgood has become a year-round cultural gathering place, hosting seasonal events that bring together residents, second-home owners, and travelers alike. Its authentic New England setting has also made it a sought-after location for film scouts and creative productions seeking quintessential Vermont charm.

The property itself offers a rare combination of historic character and modern infrastructure. Situated on approximately 1.5 landscaped acres, the restored building features steel structural framing, a slate roof, updated electrical and plumbing systems, full HVAC, commercial kitchen infrastructure, integrated point-of-sale technology, property-wide Wi-Fi, security systems, VOIP communications, and temperature-controlled storage. Covered and open-air dining areas provide inviting spaces throughout Vermont's four seasons, while an existing foundation with utility access presents opportunities for future expansion, including the addition of a previously envisioned ice cream parlor.

Located just three and a half hours from New York City, JJ Hapgood represents far more than a real estate offering. It is an opportunity to acquire a profitable hospitality business, a treasured community institution, and an enduring piece of Vermont—and Hollywood—history.

For entrepreneurs, restaurateurs, hospitality professionals, or anyone seeking a lifestyle business in one of New England's most picturesque villages, JJ Hapgood offers a rare chance to continue the legacy of an iconic general store whose story has captivated visitors for nearly two centuries—and whose next chapter is ready to be written.

Located minutes away from Bromley and Stratton Mountains.

For More Information Visit: https://hospitalityconsultants.com/commercial/#jjhapgood

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