Hitachi Vantara Achieves Strong Q1 Revenue Growth as VSP One Drives Greater Enterprise Performance, Resilience and Scalability

Total revenue increased 12% year over year, while global product revenue grew 31% and Hitachi Vantara storage revenue increased 45%

Within Hitachi Vantara's block portfolio, high-end and midrange storage revenue grew 54% and 43%, respectively, while overall block revenue increased 49%

In the United States, block revenue increased 24%, while product revenue grew 73% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 52% in Asia-Pacific

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today reported strong revenue growth for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, which ended June 30, 2026. Total revenue increased 12% year over year, while global product revenue across Hitachi Vantara and third-party offerings grew 31%. Hitachi Vantara storage revenue rose 45%, reflecting continued demand for its Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One) portfolio as enterprises modernize mission-critical infrastructure and scale AI initiatives.

For more information about VSP One, please visit: https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/products/storage-platforms

Demand for enterprise storage is rising across the market. According to IDC, worldwide external OEM enterprise storage systems revenue increased 22.7% year over year during the first three months of 2026, driven by AI infrastructure demand and deferred refresh spending. That growth comes as organizations manage increasingly complex data environments. Recent global research found that 55% of IT leaders say complexity makes breach detection harder, while 57% say data loss would be catastrophic to their business.

Why Enterprises Are Choosing VSP One

As enterprises scale AI, the focus increasingly shifts from models to the data that powers them. Built on Hitachi Vantara's decades of experience supporting mission-critical data across financial services, telecommunications, manufacturing, healthcare, government and other industries, VSP One brings block, file and object data together within a unified platform. This helps organizations reduce complexity, strengthen resilience and make critical data more accessible across on-premises and cloud environments.

"Every major business priority now has a data infrastructure requirement attached to it," said Adrian Johnson, chief revenue officer, Hitachi Vantara. "As organizations expand their use of AI and modernize their most critical applications, they need infrastructure that can deliver more performance and resilience without adding another layer of complexity. Our Q1 performance reflects the growing need for infrastructure that is easier to manage, keeps critical applications running and can support more data and workloads without the need for a major overhaul."

Growth extended across Hitachi Vantara's block portfolio and key regions. High-end and midrange storage revenue grew 54% and 43%, respectively, while overall block revenue increased 49%. In the United States, block revenue increased 24%. Product revenue also grew across key international markets, increasing 73% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 52% in Asia-Pacific.

VSP One Block High End Extends VSP One for Mission-Critical Workloads

The VSP One Block portfolio supports enterprises ranging from midsize organizations to the largest and most demanding environments. VSP One Block High End extends the portfolio to support mission-critical applications, mainframe systems and AI workloads, enabling organizations to consolidate open systems and mainframe workloads on a common platform. As AI systems increasingly rely on transactional and mainframe systems of record, VSP One Block High End delivers the performance, availability and cyber resilience organizations need at scale. VSP 360 provides centralized management and operational visibility, helping teams simplify operations across the environment.

With support for up to 50 million IOPS, eight nines of availability, integrated cyber resilience capabilities and a 4:1 data reduction guarantee, the platform is engineered to help enterprises maintain operational continuity while scaling their most demanding workloads. As part of the broader VSP One portfolio, it gives organizations a more consistent way to manage, protect and access data across the enterprise.

"As organizations expand their use of AI while continuing to support mission-critical applications, they need storage infrastructure that can keep pace without making their environments harder to manage," said Scott Sinclair, practice director, Infrastructure, Cloud & DevOps, Omdia. "VSP One Block High End brings together the performance, resilience and scale these workloads demand in a unified platform, giving customers a practical path to modernize their data foundation while keeping complexity in check."

Hitachi Vantara recently received several industry awards and analyst recognitions for VSP One, including the 2026 Global Tech Award for Data Technology and the 2026 CloudX Award in the Cloud, Object and Data Storage category. The company was also named a Leader and Fast Mover in the 2026 GigaOm Radars for Object Storage and Unstructured Data Management, with the latter marking the sixth consecutive year Hitachi Vantara has earned the distinction.

For more information about Hitachi Vantara, please visit: https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/home.

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About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara is transforming the way data fuels innovation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides the data foundation the world's leading innovators rely on. Through data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management and digital expertise, the company helps customers build the foundation for sustainable business growth. To learn more, visit www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi aims to be a global leader in continuously transforming social infrastructure through digital, contributing to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates worldwide across four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – as well as a Strategic SIB Business Unit focused on new growth areas. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi creates value by combining data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2025 (ended March 31, 2026) totaled 10,586.7 billion yen, with 606 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 290,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.

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