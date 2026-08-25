Hivemind Digital Group Announces $17 Million Strategic Funding Round Led by M&G Investments

Global institutional investors join in the round to accelerate tokenization infrastructure build-out and expand frontier tech investing capability

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivemind Digital Group, a leading technology-focused global asset management platform and the parent company of Hivemind Capital, today announces the completion of a $17 million strategic funding round led by M&G Investments. The round also includes participation from CPIC Investment Management (HK), ZA Bank, FalconX, Sonic Boom Ventures and others.

Founded in 2021, Hivemind has quickly grown into one of the largest investment firms focused on managing assets at the intersection of traditional markets and the digital asset innovation. This funding round accelerates Hivemind's evolution in deploying tokenization infrastructure that has the potential to reshape elements of how financial assets – both traditional and digital – are structured, managed and accessed.

The investment also marks the beginning of the relationship between Hivemind and M&G, in recognition of the role digital assets and tokenization will increasingly play in the financial markets. As part of the investment, Alex Seddon, Head of Impact and Private Equity at M&G Investments, has been appointed to Hivemind's Board of Directors.

"Hivemind was founded on the conviction that digital assets deserved recognition as a distinct and institutional-grade asset class. The market has evolved significantly in recent years with increasing institutional engagement. This funding round and our partnership with M&G represent the start of our next chapter: taking blockchain technology beyond digital assets and supporting the development of new applications across asset management and financial infrastructure. M&G leading this round is a huge recognition of the work Hivemind has done to date and a clear signal that the industry is ready for that shift, and we intend to be at the forefront of that change," said Matt Zhang, Founder and CEO of Hivemind Digital Group.

"At M&G we take a selective approach to innovation, focusing on opportunities where new technologies meet institutional standards and robust governance. Our investment in Hivemind reflects an interest in how tokenization and related infrastructure could support practical, long-term applications across financial markets – we look forward to working together as this area continues to develop, " said Alex Seddon, Head of Impact and Private Equity at M&G Investments.

"As one of Hong Kong's leading insurance asset managers as well as a digital asset and RWA frontrunner, CPIC IMHK has a unique vantage point on how capital markets are evolving globally. Blockchain and tokenization represent a fundamental shift in that landscape, and Hivemind is one of the few firms with the track record and institutional relationships to capitalize on that opportunity at scale. We are proud to support Matt and the firm as it enters this next stage of growth," said CG Zhou, CEO of CPIC IMHK.

Other investors in the round include board members and ex-senior executives at Man Group Plc, Apollo Global Management, Coinbase, Citi, First Citizens Bank and GoldenTree Asset Management.

The tokenized asset market is projected to reach $18.9 trillion by 2033. With this raise, Hivemind is equipped to move decisively: deploying capital into unique opportunities enabled by tokenization across asset classes, expanding its institutional partnerships globally, and building the financial infrastructure enabling the next-generation asset management industry.

About Hivemind Digital Group

Hivemind Capital is a global investment group operating at the intersection of traditional finance and the digital asset innovation. Founded in 2021, Hivemind allocates institutional capital across a diverse set of investment strategies, and implements technology infrastructure to help assets and institutions transition onto blockchain rails with discipline, durability, and scale. Learn more at hivemind.capital.

About M&G Investments

M&G Investments is part of M&G plc, a savings and investments company with £371 billion of assets under management (as at 31 March 2026). M&G plc has customers in the UK, Europe, the Americas and Asia, including individual savers and investors, life insurance policy holders and pension scheme members.

For nearly nine decades M&G Investments has been helping its customers to prosper by putting investments to work, which in turn creates jobs, homes and vital infrastructure in the real economy. Its investment solutions span equities, fixed income, multi asset, cash, private debt, infrastructure and real estate.

M&G plc recognises the importance of responsible investing, is a signatory (both as an asset manager and owner) to the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), and is targeting net zero emissions by 2050, across our investment portfolios and operations. For more information, please visit: www.mandg.com

SOURCE Hivemind