Hizero to Unveil a Bold New Vision for the Future of Home Hygiene at IFA 2026

Company signals major strategic evolution as it prepares to reveal new products, new thinking and a new category-defining direction in Berlin this September

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hizero, the innovator behind unique zero-suction hard surface cleaning technology, today announced that it will use IFA 2026 in Berlin to unveil the most significant evolution in its history.

While full details remain under wraps, Hizero confirms the launch will extend far beyond new products and will introduce a broader vision for the future of hard surface hygiene in homes and professional environments.

Hizero product family Hizero CEO and founder Sam Li

The announcement comes at a time when consumers are increasingly questioning how much time, effort and energy they spend maintaining their living spaces, while businesses continue to seek smarter and more efficient ways to manage hygiene across multiple surfaces.

For decades, the cleaning industry has focused on incremental improvements to familiar tools and technologies. Hizero believes the next chapter will require a fundamentally different way of thinking.

"We believe people are ready for a new conversation," said Sam Li, CEO and founder at Hizero.

"For generations, cleaning has been treated as an unavoidable household chore. We believe there is an opportunity to rethink that assumption and explore how technology can help people spend less time maintaining their environments and more time enjoying them."

At IFA 2026 in Berlin, September 4–8, Hizero will introduce a new portfolio of solutions on booth 10.1131 in Hall 10.1 at Messe Berlin. The portfolio is designed to broaden access to the company's technology while supporting its longer-term vision for the future of hard surface hygiene.

The company will also outline a strategic direction intended to challenge traditional perceptions of cleaning, productivity, convenience and modern living.

Industry observers attending IFA can expect:

New product introductions across multiple market segments

A broader hard surface hygiene vision extending beyond traditional floorcare

New insights into how consumers think about cleaning, time and wellbeing

A fresh perspective on the future relationship between people, technology and home maintenance

The company believes the next decade will see a significant shift in how homes and workplaces are maintained and intends to play a leading role in shaping that future.

To request a briefing or meeting during IFA, please contact:

Hizero PR lead in the USA: Helena Liu [email protected]

Media Contact

David Noble

+44 7785302694

[email protected]

SOURCE Hizero