HKeyBio Debuts HKEY-ExE™ 1.0 to Address Preclinical Bottlenecks in EoE and EgE Drug Development

The EoE-centered framework supports disease modeling, multidimensional efficacy endpoints, type 2 biomarker analysis, and cross-indication translational research

BOSTON and SUZHOU, China, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HKeyBio, a preclinical contract research organization focused on autoimmune and allergic diseases, today announced the launch of HKEY-ExE™ 1.0, an EoE&EgE Evaluation Framework for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), eosinophilic gastroenteritis (EgE, also referred to as EGE), and related eosinophilic gastrointestinal disorders (EGIDs).

HKEY-ExE™ 1.0 is designed for drug developers working on type 2 inflammation, eosinophil recruitment, epithelial barrier dysfunction, tissue inflammation, and remodeling. The framework integrates disease modeling, in vivo efficacy evaluation, biomarker analysis, pathology assessment, mechanism-of-action studies, and cross-indication translational support.

EoE Development Is Advancing, While Broader EGIDs Need More Interpretable Preclinical Tools

EoE is a chronic, antigen-driven, immune-mediated disease of the esophagus, characterized by eosinophil infiltration, inflammation, epithelial barrier dysfunction, tissue injury, and remodeling. EgE and other non-esophageal EGIDs may involve the stomach, small intestine, colon, or multiple gastrointestinal tissue sites, creating complexity in model construction, histological evaluation, biomarker selection, and translational data interpretation.

For candidates targeting IL-4/IL-13, IL-5, TSLP, Siglec-8, the CCR3/eotaxin axis, and other eosinophilic inflammation-related pathways, early preclinical studies need to clarify in vivo activity, tissue inflammation reduction, biomarker modulation, and cross-indication potential.

HKeyBio Builds HKEY-ExE™ 1.0 Around Four Core Modules

1. Disease Modeling for EoE and Related EGIDs

HKeyBio supports preclinical study design and animal model development based on allergen-induced modeling strategies and immuno-inflammatory disease research experience. Protocols can be adapted by candidate mechanism, molecule type, target biology, development stage, and project objectives.

For EoE studies, evaluation may focus on eosinophil infiltration, inflammatory cell recruitment, tissue injury, epithelial barrier changes, and fibrosis-related alterations. For EgE and other EGIDs, the framework may be extended to additional gastrointestinal tissue sites and disease-related molecular signals.

2. Multidimensional Efficacy Endpoint Evaluation

Efficacy assessment in eosinophilic gastrointestinal diseases cannot rely on a single endpoint. HKEY-ExE™ 1.0 combines histology, cytology, molecular biology, pathology, and biomarker analysis.

Depending on study objectives, endpoints may include:

Histopathological assessment of esophageal and gastrointestinal tissues;

Quantitative analysis of eosinophil and inflammatory cell infiltration;

Detection of inflammatory cytokines and chemokines;

Evaluation of markers related to tissue injury, mucosal inflammation, and fibrosis;

Assessment of candidate drug effects on inflammatory responses, tissue remodeling, and disease progression-related processes.

3. Type 2 and Eosinophilic Inflammation Biomarker Analysis

HKeyBio has established biomarker detection and analysis capabilities for key inflammatory pathways, including IL-4, IL-5, IL-13, TSLP, eotaxin family chemokines, and other molecules related to eosinophil recruitment, activation, and tissue infiltration.

These studies can help research teams evaluate expected pathway activity, inflammatory cascade modulation, and scientific rationale for later-stage development.

4. Cross-Indication Translational Research Support

EoE, EgE, and other allergic inflammatory diseases share overlapping features, including type 2 inflammation, eosinophil recruitment, barrier dysfunction, and tissue remodeling. HKEY-ExE™ 1.0 supports mechanism validation, model selection, endpoint design, and translational pathway assessment for multi-indication strategies.

"EoE, EgE, and related EGIDs share important immuno-inflammatory characteristics, but they differ in affected tissue sites, pathological features, and endpoint evaluation requirements," said a representative of HKeyBio. "HKEY-ExE™ 1.0 is designed to provide global drug developers with more systematic, interpretable, and mechanism-oriented preclinical research support."

Looking ahead, HKeyBio will continue to strengthen disease model resources and translational research capabilities for EoE, EgE, and related EGIDs.

About HKeyBio

HKeyBio is a preclinical contract research organization focused on autoimmune and allergic diseases, providing in vivo pharmacology evaluation and translational research services from drug discovery through IND-enabling preparation. The company has established rodent and non-human primate preclinical platforms covering disease modeling, efficacy evaluation, mechanism-of-action studies, biomarker analysis, pathology testing, and translational medicine research.

HKeyBio's core technical team has more than 20 years of autoimmune disease drug development experience and has supported more than 500 autoimmune disease-related IND research programs.

For more information, please contact:

Website: www.hkeybio.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE HKeyBio