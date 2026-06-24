HKeyBio Launches NHP Fast-Tox Program for Accelerating Non-GLP NHP Safety Risk Screening

The program supports early tolerability assessment, PK/TK-linked safety evaluation, immune-related risk screening, and pre-GLP dose design for biologics and immunomodulatory drug programs

BOSTON and SUZHOU, China, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HKeyBio, a preclinical CRO focused on autoimmune and allergic disease research, today announced the launch of its NHP Fast-Tox Program, an early toxicology screening solution designed to help biotech companies evaluate potential non-human primate safety risks before formal GLP IND-enabling toxicology studies.

Built around small-scale, short-cycle Non-GLP NHP toxicology studies, the program is intended for drug candidates requiring early insight into tolerability, exposure, dose range, immune-related safety signals, and pre-GLP study design. Target formats include antibodies, bispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, ADCs, cell therapies, and immune-modulating therapeutics.

NHP Fast-Tox follows HKeyBio's NHP Fast-PoC Program and extends the company's rapid NHP evaluation framework from early pharmacodynamic proof-of-concept studies to early safety risk assessment.

Addressing a Key Pre-IND Decision Gap in Biotech Drug Development

Many early-stage biotech companies have candidates with promising in vitro or rodent data, but limited NHP information before IND-enabling development. NHP Fast-Tox moves selected safety risk assessments earlier and generates decision-relevant exploratory data before larger GLP studies are initiated.

Non-GLP NHP Toxicology as an Early Risk-Management Tool

HKeyBio emphasizes that Non-GLP toxicology studies are not designed to replace GLP IND-enabling toxicology studies. Instead, they can provide earlier risk awareness before a company commits to a more resource-intensive stage.

Depending on candidate drug, target biology, species cross-reactivity, route of administration, and development stage, NHP Fast-Tox studies can help evaluate:

Whether clinically observable abnormalities occur after dosing;

Whether potential target-related toxicity signals are detected;

Whether dose-limiting toxicity trends are emerging;

Whether hematology, serum chemistry, coagulation, cytokines, or immune-related parameters show abnormal changes;

Whether PK/TK exposure levels meet expectations;

Whether subsequent GLP toxicology dose design requires adjustment.

Non-GLP Does Not Mean Lower Scientific Standards

The scientific value of a Non-GLP NHP toxicology study depends on study design, endpoint selection, assay quality, data interpretation, and NHP experience. A high-quality study may incorporate:

Study design based on target biology and species cross-reactivity;

Rational dose escalation or multiple-dose exploration;

Clinical observation and general condition monitoring;

Hematology, serum chemistry, coagulation, urinalysis, and clinical pathology assessments;

Histopathology or key organ pathology evaluation, where appropriate;

PK/TK, ADA, biomarker, and immune-related testing;

Interpretation of exploratory data in the context of later GLP dose design.

Modular Study Options for Early-Stage Biotech Programs

NHP Fast-Tox can be customized according to molecule type, target mechanism, clinical route, development timeline, and risk profile. Study modules may include:

Early Tolerability Exploration: evaluates tolerability, post-dose responses, and dose-related trends;

PK/TK-Integrated Safety Assessment: links safety observations with exposure analysis;

Immune-Related Risk Screening: evaluates cytokines, immune cell subsets, inflammatory markers, and immune activation signals;

ADA and Biomarker Integrated Analysis: assesses immunogenicity, biomarker changes, exposure, and safety observations;

Pre-GLP Dose Design Support: supports dose selection, endpoint planning, sampling design, and risk area identification.

Suitable Development Scenarios

NHP Fast-Tox is especially relevant for programs in which:

Candidate molecules have been selected but have not entered formal IND-enabling studies;

Rodent data are limited, or rodent cross-reactivity is insufficient;

The target may involve immune activation, inflammatory response, hematological changes, or tissue injury risks;

The team needs to define a dose window before GLP toxicology;

Early safety data are needed before financing, business development discussions, or external partnership review.

HKeyBio's NHP Research Platform

Supported by NHP research platforms in Suzhou and Guangxi, HKeyBio provides clinical observation, sample collection, clinical pathology, histopathology, PK/TK, ADA, biomarker analysis, and immunological testing. To date, HKeyBio has established more than 50 NHP models for autoimmune and allergic diseases, more than 500 rodent disease models, and has supported more than 500 IND-related studies in autoimmune diseases.

Complementing NHP Fast-PoC

NHP Fast-Tox complements NHP Fast-PoC by adding early safety, exposure, immune-risk, and pre-GLP dose design modules.

About HKeyBio

HKeyBio is a preclinical CRO focused on autoimmune and allergic diseases, providing pharmacodynamic evaluation, safety assessment, bioanalysis, pathology, and translational research services for global innovative drug developers.

For more information, please contact:

Website: www.hkeybio.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE HKeyBio