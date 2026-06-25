Hodge Compressor Approved for Georgia Made® Program

Built in Georgia. Built by Hodge. Built to Last.

HOSCHTON, Ga., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodge Compressor announced today that its HTM Series compressors have been approved for the Georgia Made® program, marking a major milestone in the company's continued investment in Georgia-based engineering, assembly, light manufacturing, testing, and quality control.

Hodge Compressor announces Georgia Made® program approval for its HTM Series compressors.

Georgia Made® celebrates manufacturers across the state whose products are made in Georgia and used in daily life, industry, and markets beyond the state. For Hodge Compressor, the approval reflects the company's growing commitment to building a stronger, more controlled, and more accountable production process from its operations in Hoschton, Georgia.

The approval comes as Hodge Compressor launches its U.S.-based assembly and light manufacturing factory in Hoschton, where the company supports engineering, final assembly, functional testing, quality control, and select manufacturing and fabrication processes for its rotary screw compressor product lines.

"This approval is bigger than a label on a machine," said Morty Hodge, Founder and CEO of Hodge Industrial Technologies and Hodge Compressor. "It represents our commitment to building something meaningful right here in Georgia — a company that creates jobs, strengthens American manufacturing, and gives customers a compressor they can believe in. Our goal has never been to be just another compressor brand. Our goal is to raise the standard for reliability, accountability, and customer confidence in this industry."

The Hodge Compressor HTM Series is designed for industrial and commercial compressed air applications and is part of the company's broader mission to deliver reliable, serviceable, and high-value rotary screw compressors backed by strong customer support and long-term warranty protection.

Hodge Compressor is prioritizing components made in the USA while supplementing with globally sourced, best-in-class components as needed. At the same time, the company is increasing the amount of value-added work performed in Georgia, including wiring, hose assembly, select fabrication, testing, inspection, and quality assurance performed by the company's U.S.-based team.

"Georgia Made represents pride, ownership, and craftsmanship," Hodge said. "For our team, it is a reminder that every wire we terminate, every hose we build, every component we inspect, and every compressor we ship carries our name on it. That matters to us, and it matters to the customers who depend on our equipment every day."

Hodge Compressor has earned attention for its commitment to reliability and customer confidence, including what the company calls the Greatest Warranty in the History of the Industry. The Georgia Made® approval for the HTM Series further strengthens Hodge Compressor's position as a growing equipment manufacturer with a long-term commitment to domestic operations, product quality, and customer support.

About Hodge Compressor

Hodge Compressor designs and engineers rotary screw air compressors and compressed air equipment in Georgia. Operating as a sister company to Hodge Industrial Technologies, Hodge Compressor sells exclusively through its own network of U.S. branches and continues to invest in domestic operations, quality systems, and customer support.

Media Contact:

Marketing Department / Media Relations Team

Hodge Compressor

404-551-5456

[email protected]

https://hodgecompressor.com

SOURCE Hodge Compressor