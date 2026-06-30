Hoffman & Hoffman Enters Florida Market with Acquisition of Aeromechanical, LLC

Expansion into Gulf Breeze, FL, marks Hoffman & Hoffman's first presence in the Gulf Coast market.

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoffman & Hoffman, an employee-owned HVAC equipment representative headquartered in Greensboro, NC, has acquired Aeromechanical, LLC, a respected commercial HVAC provider based in Gulf Breeze, FL. This marks Hoffman & Hoffman's first expansion into Florida, building on the company's Southeastern footprint as it invests in customer relationships and new opportunities across the Gulf Coast.

Hoffman & Hoffman and Aeromechanical share a common foundation: a belief that strong customer relationships and technical excellence go hand in hand. Hoffman & Hoffman brings nearly 80 years of experience representing leading HVAC manufacturers and supporting complex projects across the Southeast, while Aeromechanical contributes deep familiarity with Gulf Coast applications and a portfolio of specialized air distribution products tailored to the region's needs. Together, the companies will deliver a broader range of solutions backed by a united, service‑driven team.

"Aeromechanical has built its business on being a trusted resource for customers along the Gulf Coast," said Brian Carstens, President of Aeromechanical, LLC. "Joining Hoffman & Hoffman allows us to keep that focus while adding more tools, more support, and more ways to solve problems. We're combining our strengths to deliver a better experience for the customers we serve."

Aeromechanical will continue operating from its Gulf Breeze location with the same leadership team and the same commitment to delivering results. Customers will continue to work with the Aeromechanical people they know, while benefiting from access to Hoffman & Hoffman's broader resources and expertise.

"Aeromechanical has a great passion for serving customers. Our goal with this partnership is to strengthen both organizations, creating more value for customers," said Jim Mangini, President of Hoffman & Hoffman, Inc. "Aeromechanical's local relationships, knowledge of the Gulf Coast, and its commitment to service are a perfect fit with Hoffman & Hoffman. By combining our expertise, we're not changing who either company is — we're raising the ceiling on what both companies can achieve."

About Aeromechanical, LLC

Aeromechanical, LLC is based in Gulf Breeze, Florida, and provides air distribution and HVAC solutions to customers along the Gulf Coast. The company is recognized for its specialized product knowledge, responsive support, and focus on helping contractors, engineers, and facility stakeholders deliver reliable, efficient systems.

About Hoffman & Hoffman, Inc.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Hoffman & Hoffman, Inc. is an employee-owned manufacturers' representative firm serving the commercial HVAC industry across the southeastern United States and select international markets. The Hoffman Family of Companies provides HVAC equipment representation, engineering support, building automation systems, service, and maintenance—driven by a culture of employee ownership and long-term partnership.

SOURCE Hoffman & Hoffman, Inc.