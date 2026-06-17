Dr. Tasneem Bhatia, MD (Dr. Taz) Brings Whole Body Root Cause Medicine to Pediatric and Men's Health

ATLANTA, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For millions of men searching for answers about low testosterone, chronic fatigue, and brain fog — and for families seeking integrative care for children struggling with gut health, anxiety, and hormonal imbalance — hol+, the integrative and functional medicine practice founded by Dr. Tasneem Bhatia, MD (Dr. Taz) over 15 years ago, today announced the expansion of its clinical programming with dedicated pediatric and men's health services. Programs are now available across hol+ locations in Atlanta, New York City, and Los Angeles, and via its national telehealth platform led by Dr. Taz and the hol+ team of board-certified providers.

HOL+ EXPANDS FUNCTIONAL MEDICINE PROGRAMMING WITH DEDICATED PEDIATRIC AND MEN'S HEALTH SERVICES Post this hol+ podcast Men's Health clip Speed Speed

WHY THESE POPULATIONS. WHY NOW.

Men across America are asking the same questions: "Why am I always tired even when I sleep enough?" "Why is my testosterone low in my 30s?" "What causes brain fog in men?" Fewer than 7% of American men have optimal cardiometabolic health. Testosterone decline, metabolic dysfunction, chronic fatigue, and cardiovascular disease are accelerating, yet most men receive little more than a standard cholesterol panel at an annual physical.

"Men are experiencing the Cortisol Loop: a cycle in which chronic stress suppresses testosterone, drives microinflammation, and creates a cascade of hormonal and metabolic breakdown," said Dr. Taz. "Conventional medicine is not designed to catch this early. Functional medicine is."

Children and teenagers are facing their own silent crisis. Teen burnout, gut health disruption, hormonal imbalance, and chronic fatigue are at historic highs, yet root causes are rarely investigated. The gut-brain axis, cortisol dysregulation, nutritional deficiency, and sleep deprivation are driving what looks like a behavioral or mental health problem but is, at its core, a biology problem.

THE PROGRAMS

For men asking "how do I naturally increase testosterone," "what causes low energy and weight gain," or "is there a doctor who looks at the whole picture," the hol+ Men's Health Program was built to answer those questions. Structured around Dr. Taz's Four Pillars of Men's Health — hormonal balance, metabolic health, musculoskeletal and cardiovascular vitality, and mental health and cognitive resilience — every patient begins with a comprehensive diagnostic workup covering cortisol mapping, advanced lipid and metabolic markers, testosterone and endocrine panels, gut health assessment, and inflammatory load. Each patient receives an individualized treatment plan targeting root-cause drivers rather than symptom suppression. Peptide therapy, functional nutrition, and mind-body medicine are integrated where clinically indicated.

The hol+ Pediatric and Family Integrative Medicine Program applies the same rigor to children and adolescents from infancy through young adulthood, evaluating microbiome health, teen hormonal imbalance, immune dysregulation, developmental concerns, and chronic illness — addressing the biological load that conventional pediatrics routinely overlooks.

Both programs draw on the PowerRx® methodology, integrating evidence-based conventional medicine with acupuncture, Ayurveda, peptide therapy, and the East-West synthesis that has defined Dr. Taz's practice for more than two decades.

"Men come to us Googling 'why am I tired all the time' or 'how do I fix low testosterone naturally,' and they've been told their labs are normal. Whether it's a 45-year-old man with low energy despite adequate sleep, or a 16-year-old whose anxiety, gut issues, and declining performance are being treated as separate problems, the answer is the same: find the root cause," said Dr. Taz. "That is what hol+ does."

New patient consultations for both programs are now open at holplus.co.

About hol+

hol+ is a multi-location integrative and functional medicine practice founded by Dr. Tasneem Bhatia, MD (Dr. Taz). With locations in Atlanta (Brookhaven and Johns Creek), New York City, and Los Angeles, plus virtual care nationwide, hol+ delivers whole body root cause medicine through the proprietary PowerRx® methodology across pediatrics, men's health, women's health, and longevity. holplus.co.

Book an appointment: holplus.co/appointments

SOURCE Hol+