Holiday Casino Parties Are Taking the Season by Storm and U.S. Casino Rentals Is Bringing Vegas Nationwide

Holiday Casino-Themed Parties Are Gaining Momentum as Companies Look for More Interactive Ways to Celebrate

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget the same old catered dinner and a playlist. This holiday season, companies, charities and small businesses are trading predictable parties for the roll of the dice, and casino-themed holiday events are quickly becoming the most-requested way to celebrate. Leading the charge is U.S. Casino Rentals, also known as Casino Event Planners, a casino event planning and rental company that started with a few blackjack tables in Palatine, Illinois, and now brings authentic casino nights to events nationwide.

The concept is simple and endlessly flexible: authentic casino-style tables, professionally trained dealers and all the excitement of a Vegas-inspired casino floor. The events are entertainment-only: guests play with chips that have no monetary value, and gameplay is never conducted for cash or cash prizes. Instead, guests play for fun, bragging rights and, when appropriate, non-cash prizes provided by the event host. It's an experience that gets people out of their seats, mingling, laughing and competing — exactly the kind of energy every holiday party hopes for and so few actually deliver.

"A casino night solves the biggest problem with company holiday parties — everyone standing around looking at their phones," said Jenna Grutowsky, Event Manager at U.S. Casino Rentals. "The moment we open the tables, the whole room comes alive. It doesn't matter if it's the CEO or the new intern at the craps table; for one night, everyone's a high roller."

How to plan a holiday casino event: rent a space, or host right where you already are

One of the biggest reasons casino nights have exploded in popularity is how easy they are to pull off. U.S. Casino Rentals handles the entire experience, and hosts have two simple paths:

Bring the party to a rented venue. Booking a ballroom, banquet hall, hotel event space, country club or restaurant private room? U.S. Casino Rentals delivers the tables, sets up the entire casino floor, staffs it with professional dealers, and breaks everything down at the end of the night. The host just picks the room; the company builds the casino inside it.

Or host right in your existing location. No venue rental required. The team regularly transforms the spaces clients already have - a corporate office, a warehouse, a conference room, a showroom, a real estate or mortgage office, even a home, into a working casino for the night. If there's floor space, there's room for a table. For many small businesses, this is the whole appeal: a memorable, high-energy event without the cost or hassle of renting a separate venue.

Either way, the process is turnkey. U.S. Casino Rentals manages delivery, setup, professional dealers, event coordination and full breakdown, so the host can actually enjoy the party instead of running it. All the client has to do is send out the invitations.

Big ballroom or a few tables in the break room

What's fueling the boom is scale. U.S. Casino Rentals builds events to fit any space and any budget, from a full ballroom takeover with blackjack, roulette, craps, poker and slot machines for hundreds of guests, down to a couple of tables tucked into a small mortgage broker's office or a neighborhood realtor's open house.

That flexibility has made casino nights a favorite far beyond the corporate ballroom. Non-profits are embracing casino-themed events as an engaging way to bring supporters together and create a memorable fundraising experience. Casino gameplay itself is for entertainment only, using chips with no monetary value; any fundraising is conducted separately by the organization through ticket sales, sponsorships, donations or other fundraising activities.

The casino company party has become the go-to way corporate teams mark the season: holiday parties, client appreciation nights, team-building events and year-end celebrations all built around the same casino floor.

Small businesses that include real estate offices, insurance agencies, mortgage brokers, local firms and more are discovering that a few tables and a dealer can turn an ordinary afternoon into an event clients actually remember.

"We've set up in grand hotel ballrooms and in offices where we had to move a couple of desks to make room," Grutowsky noted. "The reaction is identical. Big or small, it works."

Trusted by household names and hometown offices alike

Over more than 20 years, U.S. Casino Rentals has powered events for brands ranging from Fortune 500 giants to local storefronts - a client roster that includes recognizable names such as Pepsi, Marriott, Hyatt, Intel, Dell, Comcast, Bank of America, Hard Rock and Hallmark, alongside countless small businesses, charities and family celebrations. The same authentic tables and professional dealers show up whether the guest list is a thousand people or a dozen.

The company's packages with names like The Vegas Nights, The High Roller, The Royal Flush and The Executive Casino, bundle table rentals, professional dealer staffing, full setup and breakdown, and event coordination into a turnkey experience, so hosts can enjoy their own party instead of running it.

Book now for the holidays

With the holiday season approaching, prime dates in November and December book quickly. U.S. Casino Rentals is encouraging organizations of every size to reserve early and secure the date before the calendar fills.

To request a quote or check availability for a casino party rental in your area, visit uscasinorentals.com or call (866) 675-6022.

About U.S. Casino Rentals

U.S. Casino Rentals, also known as Casino Event Planners, is a full-service casino party rental and event-entertainment company delivering authentic casino-style tables, professional dealers and unforgettable events. Founded in Palatine, Illinois and now serving clients nationwide, the company brings the excitement of a Vegas-inspired casino floor, including blackjack, craps, roulette, poker, money wheel, Pai Gow, Let It Ride and slot-style entertainment - to corporate holiday parties, non-profit casino-night fundraisers, weddings and private events of every size.

U.S. Casino Rentals provides casino-themed entertainment, not real-money gambling. Guests play with entertainment-only chips that have no monetary value, and gameplay is not conducted for cash or cash prizes.

Events can be hosted in a rented venue or set up inside a client's existing space. The company's promise is simple: authentic tables, professional dealers, unforgettable events. Learn more at https://uscasinorentals.com.

SOURCE U.S. Casino Rentals