Hollis Law Firm Surpasses $100 Million in Recovered Compensation for Injured Clients

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollis Law Firm, a personal injury law firm serving clients throughout Overland Park and the surrounding region, has surpassed $100 million in total client recoveries through settlements and judgments. The milestone underscores the firm's commitment to pursuing fair compensation for individuals who have been injured due to the negligence of others — from car accidents and truck collisions to motorcycle accidents, child injuries, and wrongful death.

At its core, Hollis Law Firm is an Overland Park-based personal injury practice. The firm's attorney works closely with clients in Kansas and Missouri, guiding them through the legal process with a philosophy built on listening, education, and client-driven decision-making. Whether someone has been injured in a drunk driving accident, suffered a traumatic brain injury, or lost a loved one to another's negligence, Hollis Law Firm works to level the playing field.

"Our clients come to us at some of the most difficult moments of their lives," said Jason Chambers, Managing Attorney at Hollis Law Firm. "Surpassing $100 million in recoveries reflects the trust they've placed in us and our commitment to pursuing the fair compensation they deserve."

In addition to personal injury cases, the firm handles nationwide cases involving harmful prescription drugs and defective medical devices — an area where its unique blend of legal and scientific knowledge allows it to identify patterns of injury and take action on behalf of clients, often before scientific studies have been published.

Hollis Law Firm serves clients across the Kansas City area, with its main office in Overland Park, Kansas, handling a wide range of personal injury matters including car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, brain injuries, child injuries, medical malpractice, and more.

About Hollis Law Firm

Hollis Law Firm is a personal injury law firm based in Overland Park, Kansas, serving injured individuals throughout the Kansas City area and nationwide. The firm focuses on personal injury cases and matters involving harmful prescription drugs and defective medical devices, and has collected over $100 million for clients in settlements and judgments.

Hollis Law Firm is guided by the belief that clients deserve an advocate who listens, educates, and acts on their behalf. The firm offers free consultations to injured individuals.

SOURCE Hollis Law Firm