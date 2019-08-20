Home Builders Foundation And Volunteers Build Ramp During Annual Blitz Build Event For First-Generation College Student Attending DU

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoe Grisez and her family just relocated from Colorado Springs to Denver to pursue Zoe's dream of attending college. Zoe has worked hard to earn her way into college as a first-generation student in her family. She turned down opportunities out of state due to the lack of medical coverage for caregivers and opted for an amazing program at University of Denver where she will be in their Honors Program and will also spend 4 years as a Puksta Scholar developing a social justice action plan that centers on disability access and inclusion in the community.

As a young adult living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy – a genetic, progressive neuromuscular disease – Zoe is completely dependent on her power wheelchair for mobility and requires a caregiver. For these transitions – home, school, caregiver team – to be possible, Zoe's family home must also be modified. Her family reached out and applied with the Home Builders Foundation, a metro-Denver based nonprofit that builds independence for those living with disabilities through home modifications. After receiving the application, Zoe's family was visited by staff and volunteers to assess the project. From there, HBF began sourcing a Project Captain to complete the work. Zoe's application came while the HBF was accepting clients for its 9th Annual Blitz Build. The Blitz Build will bring together more than 200 volunteers to build 25 ramps across metro Denver – including four in Denver – over three days. Each Blitz Build recipient has a unique situation that led them to need a ramp, just like Zoe. Blitz Build projects will be completed in Arvada, Aurora, Castle Rock, Denver, Englewood, Lakewood, Thornton and Westminster.

The retail value of the work that will be completed during the Blitz Build is estimated to be close to $90,000. Thanks to all involved, the work will be done at no cost to the HBF or any of the Blitz Build recipients. The HBF community support comes from the event's Presenting Sponsor, FirstBank; critical in-kind material donations including decking from MoistureShield distributed by BlueLinx, and treated lumber from Universal Forest Products; as well as many additional cash and in-kind sponsors.

Zoe's ramp is the first step to increasing her safety and independence, and positively impacting her caregiver team. The ramp will allow her to successfully transition into the university environment and provide a safe place to return home.

What the Blitz Build means to Accessible Systems

Accessible Systems has been in business for close to twenty years helping individuals and families stay in their homes through severe illnesses, traumatic injuries, or just the changes that time brings to the body. We find a sense of purpose in helping our clients safely stay in the home environments that are familiar to them.

For our team to be able to help a deserving young lady like Zoe be able to improve her life and pursue her dreams brings us a sense of pride and satisfaction. It can be easy to take for granted the simple ability to leave and re-enter our homes, but participating in the HBF Blitz Build reminds us that it truly is a privilege to have that freedom. We love being part of the team that brings that freedom to dozens more families every year by donating our time and expertise to build the ramps that will enable them to have better access to the world outside of their homes. It's a heartwarming experience, and gives us memories that last for years. We're truly grateful to be able to participate in this worthy cause. Visit, www.accessiblemed.com.

Katherine Balentine, Production Coordinator, Accessible Systems

About the Home Builders Foundation

The Home Builders Foundation (HBF) is a metro-Denver nonprofit that partners with the homebuilding industry to provide home modifications at no cost for individuals with physical disabilities. Since 1993, the organization has helped more than 1,600 individuals with disabilities remain in their homes with dignity and independence. The mission of the Home Builders Foundation is to build independence, provide opportunities and elevate lives for individuals and families with disabilities in our community. For more information, visit www.hbfdenver.org.

