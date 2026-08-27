Home Federal Bank announces planned CEO transition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Federal Bank Chairman and CEO David Reynolds has announced he will retire as chief executive officer in December 2026. He will remain chairman of the bank's board of directors and continue to serve the bank and its leadership team in an advisory role.

“Home Federal Bank is serving the banking needs of our community in dynamic ways that make us unique among Knoxville banks. I am proud of our century-long commitment to serving others and our community with the highest ethical standards," said Home Federal Bank Chairman and CEO David Reynolds.

Reynolds' CEO responsibilities will transition to President Jonathan Mayfield, a 22-year veteran of Home Federal Bank, which is the largest locally owned bank in East Tennessee. Mayfield was named president in early 2025 as part of a comprehensive succession plan and will hold both CEO and president titles.

"Home Federal Bank is serving the banking needs of our community in dynamic ways that make us unique among Knoxville banks," Reynolds said. "I am proud of our century-long commitment to serving others and our community with the highest ethical standards."

Reynolds has enjoyed a distinguished 50-year career in banking, beginning his career after college with a bank in Chattanooga in 1975. He was appointed president of Home Federal Bank in 2017 and CEO the following year. In 2025, he was also named chairman of the board. Reynolds' leadership tenure at Home Federal Bank spans more than 30 years.

"Jonathan brings a unique perspective on servant leadership, combined with a clear vision for leading the bank forward through rapid industry change," Reynolds said. "He embodies our bank's values and demonstrates integrity, a passion for doing the right thing and exceptional team leadership skills. Home Federal Bank is in good hands with Jonathan Mayfield as CEO."

Reynolds will remain active in supporting local nonprofits and community initiatives as a representative of the bank.

"I look forward to supporting our leadership team and promoting the vital work of Home Federal Bank in Knoxville," Reynolds said.

About Home Federal

Home Federal Bank is the largest mutually owned community bank in Tennessee. Founded in 1924, it has 23 offices in Knox, Anderson, Blount and Sevier counties. Home Federal Bank provides mortgage and consumer loans, credit and debit card services, online and mobile banking, savings plans, personal and business trust services, commercial banking and brokerage services through its subsidiary, Home Financial Services Inc. Visit homefederalbanktn.com.

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SOURCE Home Federal Bank