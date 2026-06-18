HOME FLIPPING RETURNS EDGE UP AFTER SEVEN QUARTERS OF DECLINE

Typical Home-Flipping Returns Rise to 25.4 Percent in Q1 2026; Flipping Activity Increases Quarter-Over-Quarter

IRVINE, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, the leading provider of property data, AI-powered intelligence, and real estate analytics solutions, today released its Q1 2026 U.S. Home Flipping Report showing that 64,348 single-family homes and condominiums were flipped in the first quarter, accounting for 8 percent of home sales from January through March.

The flipping rate, as a percentage of total sales nationwide, was up from 7.2 percent the previous quarter but down from 8.2 percent at the same time last year. The overall number of flips was also down from 69,711 in the fourth quarter of 2025 and from 70,579 in the first quarter of 2025.

Q1 2026 U.S. Home Flipping Historical Trends

The typical profit margin for a flipped home crept up to 25.4 percent in the first quarter from 24.7 percent in the previous quarter, which had been its lowest point since mid-2008. That was still below profit margins at the same time last year, however, when the typical flipped home generated 29.6 percent returns.

Gross profits, the difference between what flippers purchased and sold homes for, were also up—from $64,300 last quarter to $66,000 in the first quarter of 2026. Although that, too, was below the typical gross profit of $74,172 recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

"The first increase in flipping returns in nearly two years is a welcome sign for investors," said Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM. "The market remains far more competitive than it was during the peak profit years, but this quarter's gains suggest that conditions may be stabilizing. Success still depends heavily on local market dynamics, with some metros producing strong returns while others remain difficult places to flip profitably."

Flipping rises quarter-over-quarter in most metros

The rate of flips, as a share of overall home sales, rose quarter-over-quarter in 77 percent (134) of the 174 metropolitan statistical areas with sufficient data to analyze. Year-over-year, however, flipping rates were down in 56.3 percent (98) of the metros.

The metro areas with the highest flipping rates in the first quarter of 2026 were Columbus, GA (15.2 percent); Atlanta, GA (12.3 percent); Canton, OH (12.3 percent); York, PA (12.2 percent); and Spartanburg, SC (12.1 percent).

After Atlanta, the metro areas with populations over 1 million that had the highest flipping rates were Cleveland, OH (12.1 percent); Dallas, TX (11.9 percent); Kansas City, MO (11.5 percent); and Memphis, TN (11.2 percent).

Of those largest metro areas, the lowest flipping rates were in Seattle, WA (5.1 percent); Tulsa, OK (5.1 percent); Honolulu, HI (5.3 percent); New Orleans, LA (5.4 percent); and Miami, FL (5.5 percent).

Flipping barely profitable in major Texas cities

Profit margins from home flipping rose quarter-over-quarter in 55.2 percent (96) of the 174 metro areas analyzed.

Among metros with populations over 1 million, the largest typical profit margins were in Pittsburgh, PA (85.9 percent); Buffalo, NY (84 percent); Virginia Beach, VA (74.9 percent); Baltimore, MD (65.9 percent); and Philadelphia, PA (62 percent).

Among those largest markets, the smallest typical profit margins were in Austin, TX (2 percent); Dallas, TX (4.3 percent); San Antonio, TX (5.1 percent); Houston, TX (7.2 percent); and Salt Lake City, UT (9.5 percent).

Q1 2026 Home Flipping Profit Trends Historical Chart

Profit margins highest for flips bought for $100,000 to $200,000

Flipped homes originally purchased for less than $50,000 tended to lose money in the first quarter, generating a typical loss of 14 percent.

The largest return on investment tended to come from homes originally acquired for between $100,000 and $200,000, which generated typical profit margins of 32 percent.

All-cash acquisitions dip slightly

Nationwide, 61.1 percent of flipped homes were purchased with all cash, down slightly from 61.4 percent the previous quarter but up from 59.6 percent at the same time last year.

The metro areas with the highest rates of flipped homes purchased with cash in the first quarter of 2026 were Flint, MI (91 percent); Spartanburg, SC (79.7 percent); Naples, FL (79.2 percent); Buffalo, NY (78.7 percent); and Cape Coral, FL (77.5 percent).

Flipping taking more time

Nationwide, it took the typical home flipped in the first quarter 165 days to flip, up from 160 days the previous quarter and 164 days at the same time last year.

Q1 2026 U.S. Avg Days to Flip Historical Chart

Share of flipped homes sold to FHA buyers drops

The share of flipped homes sold to buyers using Federal Housing Administration-backed mortgages dipped in the first quarter of 2026 to 10.2 percent from 10.6 percent in the previous quarter and 11.7 percent at the same time last year.

The metro areas with the highest shares of flipped homes sold to FHA buyers were Visalia, CA (30.7 percent); Fort-Smith, AR (30.2 percent); Spokane, WA (25.2 percent); Shreveport, LA (24.4 percent); and Bakersfield, CA (24.2 percent).

Key Takeaways

Home-flipping profit margins increased in the first quarter of 2026 for the first time since mid-2024, ending a seven-quarter streak of declining returns. While flipping activity declined both quarterly and annually, investors continued to find opportunities in select markets. Profitability varied widely across the country, with some metro areas generating strong returns while several major Texas markets posted only modest gains.

Report methodology

ATTOM analyzed sales deed data for this report. A single-family home or condo flip was any arms-length transaction that occurred in the quarter where a previous arms-length transaction on the same property had occurred within the last 12 months. The average gross flipping profit is the difference between the purchase price and the flipped price (not including rehab costs and other expenses incurred, which flipping veterans estimate typically run between 20 percent and 33 percent of the property's after-repair value). Gross flipping return on investment was calculated by dividing the gross flipping profit by the original purchase price.

About ATTOM

ATTOM delivers AI-driven property intelligence built on one of the nation's most trusted property data assets, covering 160 million U.S. properties—99% of the population. Our engineered, multi-sourced real estate data spans property tax, deeds, mortgages, foreclosure, environmental risk, property conditions, natural hazards, neighborhood insights, and geospatial boundaries, rigorously validated for advanced analytics. ATTOM supports analytics and AI-driven applications through flexible delivery options including APIs, bulk licensing, cloud delivery, and the MCP Server for AI-powered, agentic access to engineered property data—enabling organizations to automate analysis and scale property intelligence across industries.

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SOURCE ATTOM