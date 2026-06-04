Home Halo partners with Sensi.AI to improve safety and care results through AI-powered in-home monitoring

New technology integration boosts safety monitoring, improves care outcomes and supports scalable growth

DENVER, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Halo, the personalized in-home care franchise designed to help seniors live safely and independently in the comfort of their home, has announced a strategic partnership with Sensi.AI, introducing AI-powered in-home monitoring designed to improve safety, enhance visibility into client needs and enable faster, more informed care responses.

Through the partnership, Home Halo is using Sensi.AI's technology across all of its corporate locations in New Mexico, Colorado, Iowa, Texas, Wisconsin, Florida and Idaho. Home Halo's franchise network will enable the technology in the 3rd quarter of this year.

Each participating home will have three discreet audio devices that continuously analyze sound patterns to detect potential risks and emerging care needs. The system is designed to detect key indicators such as calls for help, distress-related noises and other sounds associated with potential emergency events. These insights are delivered in real time, allowing care teams to respond more quickly and proactively while also identifying longer-term risk patterns that may require additional support.

"This partnership represents a major step forward in how we deliver care," said Dan Deak, Founder and CEO of Home Halo. "By adding real-time insights into what's happening inside the home, we're giving our teams the ability to respond faster, support clients more effectively and ultimately improve outcomes, all while maintaining the dignity and independence of those we serve."

The Sensi.AI technology will be offered at no cost to Home Halo clients as part of its commitment to delivering higher-quality, tech-enabled care. While the platform itself is not exclusive to Home Halo, its integration into the company's model is a meaningful differentiator in a competitive, rapidly evolving home care landscape.

"Care intelligence with Sensi.AI is playing a key role in elevating the standard of senior care because our aging loved ones deserve to live their best lives. Home Halo now also has the operational edge to serve and support more seniors," said Romi Gubes, CEO of Sensi.AI. " It's an honor to see Home Halo's leadership in joining our movement to deliver superior, proactive care."

Beyond immediate safety benefits, the technology is expected to support referral growth by demonstrating stronger outcomes, providing clearer visibility into client needs and helping families and healthcare partners better understand when additional care may be required.

The partnership also aligns with Home Halo's broader strategy to build a more scalable and efficient care model. As part of this effort, Sensi.AI is developing an AI-powered agent to assist prospective clients with initial inquiries and support scheduling and coordination for ongoing care.

By combining human-centered caregiving with advanced technology, Home Halo continues to position itself at the forefront of home care innovation.

About Home Halo

Home Halo is a non-medical in-home senior care company founded by Dan Deak. The brand offers care services for seniors and veterans and has launched its franchise program as it continues to grow in select markets. Home Halo works with franchise owners who want to operate locally while adhering to established care-delivery systems. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.homehalofranchising.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

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SOURCE Home Halo