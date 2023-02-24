Home Networks Newsletter 2023: Coverage of this Fast Evolving Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Networks Newsletter" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for home networks is about to take off

Sensing the potential opportunity, large players like IBM, Lucent, Intel, 3Com, Microsoft and Compaq to name only a few have formed Home Networking business units poised to pursue multiple approaches to home networking. This newsletter will provide coverage of this fast evolving market.

Home networking has not grown in the last decade as expected even though standards exist. These standards are for low speed wiring and protocols that do not meet the future demands of the digital age.

Groups like VESA, 1394, Home Phoneline Alliance and the Home Wireless Alliance are only a few groups that have announced plans to develop standards to fill this need.

Subjects Covered?

New alliances

Major player strategies

Market forecasts

New products

Applications

Standards

Technology

Investment

Home automation

Security

Conferences

Publications

Information sources

Home Entertainment

Role of the Internet

Joint ventures

Wireless

Infrared

Optical fiber

UTP

Coaxlal Cable

Government policy

Pricing

Mergers and Acquisitions

Who should be interested?

Telephone companies

Power companies

R&D managers

Cable manufacturers

Consultants

Semiconductor manufacturers

Hardware vendors

Computer manufacturers

Strategic planners

Connector Manufacturers

Marketing managers

New business development managers

Distributors

Software developers

Investors

Financial institutions

Equipment suppliers

Presidents and CEOs

Systems integrators

Adaptor suppliers

Consumer electronics manufacturers

Installers

Contractors

Benefits of subscribing to this newsletter?

Help to keep up to date on a fast moving field

Points out developing opportunities

Worldwide coverage of breaking news

Provides a competitive edge

Regular market updates

Saves time and money in trying to keep up to date

Provides you with your personal "intelligent agent" for collecting information specific to your needs

Companies Mentioned

3Com

Compaq

IBM

Intel

Lucent

Microsoft

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rjo83i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets