HOME OF FOOTBALL OPENS IN NEW YORK, A NEW CULTURAL PLATFORM FOR THE WORLD'S GAME

Home of Football launches with HOME AND AWAY, an exhibition curated by Air Afrique that opens The Manzano Heritage Collection to the public for the first time, within a venue designed by Harry Nuriev and Crosby Studios

Tickets Available Now Through Fever

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As New York welcomes millions of football fans from around the world, Home of Football opens in the heart of New York's design district between Chelsea and Hudson Yards as a new cultural destination dedicated to the world's game and its influence beyond the pitch. Running June 22 through July 19, Home of Football brings together exhibitions, design, film, retail, and cultural programming. Founded by Josh Murphy and Timothy Hagius, the platform explores the stories, people, and places shaped by the world's game.

Designed by Harry Nuriev and Crosby Studios, the New York experience transforms the venue into an immersive gathering place where football intersects with art, fashion, and culture. At the heart of the experience is HOME AND AWAY, a major exhibition curated by Paris-based multidisciplinary arts collective Air Afrique, whose work spans publishing, exhibitions, design, and contemporary culture.

Making its public debut, the exhibition features selections from The Manzano Heritage Collection, including more than 60 match-worn jerseys, trophies, photographs, archives, and rare artifacts from football's most defining moments.

Presented across six thematic chapters, the exhibition explores themes of movement, belonging, aspiration, resistance, and reinvention, revealing how football has shaped cities, identities, and culture across generations. Through iconic objects connected to Pelé, Maradona, Messi, Zidane, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, and the New York Cosmos, the exhibition traces the game's evolution from sport to global cultural force.

EXHIBITION HIGHLIGHTS

Pelé's 1958 Brazil World Cup jersey

Diego Maradona's Napoli jersey

Lionel Messi's first World Cup jersey

Ronaldo artifacts from Brazil's 2002 World Cup triumph

New York Cosmos installation

Josh Murphy and Timothy Hagius, Co-Founders of Home of Football, stated: "We believe football is one of the defining cultural forces of our time. Yet much of its influence exists beyond the field, in the communities it builds, the creativity it inspires and the sense of belonging it creates. Few cultural phenomena have shaped collective identity and connected people across borders, generations and backgrounds in quite the same way. Home of Football was founded from a simple belief: that understanding football means understanding something essential about the world we live in."

Home of Football will also feature a Balira Coffee café pop-up from former Real Madrid star and World Cup champion Sami Khedira, who will make select appearances. This will live alongside the Crosby Studios designed, SAP-powered concept store featuring exclusive branded merchandise and a curation of some of Nuriev's favorite brands, ranging from fashion to skincare, many of which will be available in the U.S. for the first time. The retail space integrates SAP technology to create a seamless, connected fan experience by linking merchandising, real-time availability, and personalized discovery.

Home of Football is supported by SAP, whose technology underpins the on-site experience by connecting retail operations with real-time insights to enhance how fans engage, explore, and shop. This reflects a broader investment in the platform and its intersection of sport, culture, and innovation. Capital Pay serves as Cultural Sponsor. Through the support of Cybex, 2,500 complimentary tickets will be made available to children throughout the exhibition's run.

HOME OF FOOTBALL DETAILS

WHEN: June 22 - July 19, 2026

WHERE: High Line 9, Hudson Yards, 507 W. 27th Street, New York, NY 10001

TIME: Daily, 9:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M.

TICKETS: Available now through Fever

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SOURCE Home of Football