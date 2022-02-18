Home Textile Market in Europe to Grow by USD 13.36 bn | Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

Feb 18, 2022, 04:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The home textile market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 13.36 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 5.25%, from 2021 to 2026. The report provides an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

View more key highlights related to the market. Read Free Sample Report

Home textile Market in Europe 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Home Textile Market in Europe 2022-2026: Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into BBO, carpets and rugs, upholstery, kitchen linen, and others. The BBO segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rising interest in home decoration will propel the demand for high-quality home textile products.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Home textile products such as bath linen, kitchen linen, kitchen accessories, bed linen and bedspreads, and curtains are sold through the offline distribution channel, which includes retail formats such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, department stores, convenience stores, supermarkets, and warehouse clubs.

View Our Free Sample Report to gain access to the contribution of each segment of the market

Home textile Market in Europe 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the home textile market in Europe include AW Hainsworth and Sons Ltd., Dierig Holding AG, Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG, Lameirinho Industria Textil SA, Lantex Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Limaso, Mezroze and Co. Ltd., Tirotex Textile Co., Tisseray and cie, and VANTRY WORLD SL. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • AW Hainsworth and Sons Ltd. - The company offers home textiles such as academic fabrics, table rubbers, military PPE, apparel fabrics, piano felt, and car headlining.         
  • Dierig Holding AG - The company offers textiles for homes, hospitals, retirement homes and hotels.
  • Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG - The company offers home textiles for efficient interior construction such as nonwovens and microfilament textiles.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Home textile Market in Europe 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist home textile market growth in Europe during the next five years
  • Estimation of the home textile market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecast on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the home textile market in Europe
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home textile market vendors in Europe 

Home Textile Market In Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 13.36 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.73

Performing market contribution

Europe at 100%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AW Hainsworth and Sons Ltd., Dierig Holding AG, Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG, Lameirinho Industria Textil SA, Lantex Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Limaso, Mezroze and Co. Ltd., Tirotex Textile Co., Tisseray and cie, and VANTRY WORLD SL

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

For more valuable insights, Download Latest Free Sample Report

Table of Contents

  1. Executive Summary
    1.1 Market Overview
    Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1
    Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2
    Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 6
    Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5
    Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 7
  2. Market Landscape
    2.1 Market ecosystem
    Exhibit 06:  Parent market
    Exhibit 07:  Market Characteristics
    2.2 Value chain analysis
    Exhibit 08:  Value chain analysis: Textile
    2.2.1    Inputs
    2.2.2    Inbound logistics
    2.2.3    Operations
    2.2.4    Outbound logistics
    2.2.5    End market
    2.2.6    Marketing and sales
    2.2.7    Services
    2.2.8    Innovations
  3. Market Sizing
    3.1 Market definition
    Exhibit 09:   Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
    3.2 Market segment analysis
    Exhibit 10:   Market segments
    3.3 Market size 2021
    3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
    3.4.1    Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
    3.4.2    Estimating growth rates for mature markets
    Exhibit 11:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)
    Exhibit 12:  Europe market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
  4. Five Forces Analysis
    4.1 Five Forces Summary
    Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
    4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
    Exhibit 14:  Bargaining power of buyers
    4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
    Exhibit 15:  Bargaining power of suppliers
    4.4 Threat of new entrants
    Exhibit 16:  Threat of new entrants
    4.5 Threat of substitutes
    Exhibit 17:  Threat of substitutes
    4.6 Threat of rivalry
    Exhibit 18:  Threat of rivalry
    4.7 Market condition
    Exhibit 19:  Market condition - Five forces 2021
  5. Market Segmentation by Product
    5.1 Market segments
    Exhibit 20:  Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
    5.2 Comparison by Product
    Exhibit 21:  Comparison by Product
    5.3     BBO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
    Exhibit 22:  BBO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
    Exhibit 23:  BBO - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
    5.4     Carpets and rugs  - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
    Exhibit 24:  Carpets and rugs  - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
    Exhibit 25:  Carpets and rugs  - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
    5.5     Upholstery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
    Exhibit 26:  Upholstery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
    Exhibit 27:  Upholstery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
    5.6     Kitchen linen  - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
    Exhibit 28:  Kitchen linen  - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
    Exhibit 29:  Kitchen linen  - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
    5.7     Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
    Exhibit 30:  Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
    Exhibit 31:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
    5.8     Market opportunity by Product
    Exhibit 32:  Market opportunity by Product
  6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
    6.1 Market segments
    Exhibit 33:  Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
    6.2     Comparison by Distribution channel
    Exhibit 34:  Comparison by Distribution channel
    6.3     Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
    Exhibit 35:  Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
    Exhibit 36:  Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
    6.4     Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
    Exhibit 37:  Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
    Exhibit 38:  Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
    6.5     Market opportunity by Distribution channel 
    Exhibit 39:  Market opportunity by Distribution channel
  7. Customer Landscape
    7.1     Overview
    Exhibit 40:  Customer landscape
  8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
    8.1 Market drivers
    8.1.1    Increased consumer spending on home renovation and household furnishing
    8.1.2    High import of home textile products
    8.1.3    Innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization
    8.2 Market challenges
    8.2.1    Stringent regulatory compliance
    8.2.2    Long product replacement cycle
    8.2.3    Volatility of raw material prices
    Exhibit 41:  Impact of drivers and challenges
    8.3 Market trends
    8.3.1    Distribution channel expansion strategy by vendors
    8.3.2    Personalization and customization of home textile products
    8.3.3    Rising interest of millennials and generation Y in home textile products
  9. Vendor Landscape
    9.1     Overview
    Exhibit 42:  Vendor landscape
    9.2     Landscape disruption
    Exhibit 43:  Landscape disruption
    Exhibit 44:  Industry risks
    9.3     Competitive landscape  
  10. Vendor Analysis
    10.1 Vendors covered
    Exhibit 45:  Vendors covered
    10.2 Market positioning of vendors 
    Exhibit 46:  Market positioning of vendors
    10.3   AW Hainsworth and Sons Ltd. 
    Exhibit 47:  AW Hainsworth and Sons Ltd. - Overview
    Exhibit 48:  AW Hainsworth and Sons Ltd. - Product and service
    Exhibit 49:  AW Hainsworth and Sons Ltd. - Key offerings
    10.4   Dierig Holding AG
    Exhibit 50:  Dierig Holding AG - Overview
    Exhibit 51:  Dierig Holding AG - Business segments
    Exhibit 52:  Dierig Holding AG - Key offerings
    Exhibit 53:  Dierig Holding AG - Segment focus
    10.5   Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG
    Exhibit 54:  Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG  - Overview
    Exhibit 55:  Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG  - Product and service
    Exhibit 56:  Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG  - Key offerings
    10.6   Lameirinho Industria Textil SA 
    Exhibit 57:  Lameirinho Industria Textil SA - Overview
    Exhibit 58:  Lameirinho Industria Textil SA - Product and service
    Exhibit 59:  Lameirinho Industria Textil SA - Key offerings
    10.7   Lantex Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
    Exhibit 60:  Lantex Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview
    Exhibit 61:  Lantex Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Product and service
    Exhibit 62:  Lantex Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
    10.8   Limaso
    Exhibit 63:  Limaso - Overview
    Exhibit 64:  Limaso - Product and service
    Exhibit 65:  Limaso - Key offerings
    10.9   Mezroze and Co. Ltd.
    Exhibit 66:  Mezroze and Co. Ltd. - Overview
    Exhibit 67:  Mezroze and Co. Ltd. - Product and service
    Exhibit 68:  Mezroze and Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
    10.10  Tirotex Textile Co.
    Exhibit 69:  Tirotex Textile Co. - Overview
    Exhibit 70:  Tirotex Textile Co. - Product and service
    Exhibit 71:  Tirotex Textile Co. - Key offerings
    10.11  Tisseray and cie 
    Exhibit 72:  Tisseray and cie - Overview
    Exhibit 73:  Tisseray and cie - Product and service
    Exhibit 74:  Tisseray and cie - Key offerings
    10.12  VANTRY WORLD SL
    Exhibit 75:  VANTRY WORLD SL - Overview
    Exhibit 76:  VANTRY WORLD SL - Product and service
    Exhibit 77:  VANTRY WORLD SL - Key offerings
  11. Appendix
    11.1 Scope of the report
    11.1.1 Market definition
    11.1.2 Objective
    11.1.3 Notes and caveats
    11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
    Exhibit 78:  Currency conversion rates for US$
    11.3 Research Methodology
    Exhibit 79:  Research Methodology
    Exhibit 80:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing
    Exhibit 81:  Information sources
    11.4 List of abbreviations
    Exhibit 82:  List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio

