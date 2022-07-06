Home Textile Market Size in Europe to Grow by USD 13.36 billion | Increased Consumer Spending on Home Renovation and Household Furnishing to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Jul 06, 2022, 05:45 ET
NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home textiles are used to manufacture a wide range of functional and decorative products, such as home furnishing fabrics, bedspreads, blankets, pillows and pillow covers, cushion and cushion covers, carpets and rugs, wall hangings and curtains, towels, tablecloth and mats, and kitchen and bathroom accessories. The fabrics used for home textiles comprise both natural and artificial fibers, which are sometimes blended to obtain stronger fabrics.
The "Home Textile Market In Europe by Product (BBO, Carpets and rugs, Upholstery, Kitchen linen, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the home textile market size in Europe between 2021 and 2026 is USD 13.36 bn.
To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver: The increased consumer spending on home renovation and household furnishing due to growing consumer interest in home renovation is driving the growth of the market. Consumers are looking for unique designs, styles, and colors. Furthermore, the rising number of working women across the world and their increase in participation in household decision-making will further lead to a growth in interest in the selection of home decor. Other factors such as the proliferation of online shopping portals are also expected to drive the home textile market growth in Europe during the forecast period.
- Market Challenge: Stringent regulatory compliance is challenging the market growth. For instance, as per (EU) No 1007/2011, vendors that manufacture, distribute, and sell several home textile products must label and mark the fiber composition used in textile products. This protects the interests of the end-consumers and removes hindrances in the functioning of the domestic market. Such regulatory compliance is expected to challenge the market growth during the forecast years.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our Sample Report right now!
Market Segmentation
The report on the home textile market in Europe report is segmented by product (BBO, carpets and rugs, upholstery, kitchen linen, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.
Some Companies Mentioned
- AW Hainsworth and Sons Ltd.
- Dierig Holding AG
- Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG
- Lameirinho Industria Textil SA
- Lantex Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Limaso
- Mezroze and Co. Ltd.
- Tirotex Textile Co.
- Tisseray and cie
- VANTRY WORLD SL
- To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Vendor Landscape
The home textile market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market covers the vendors that offer carpets and rugs, bedroom linen, bath linen, upholstery, etc., for residential applications. The market is characterized by the presence of category-focused vendors and other diversified categories of vendors. The market is highly competitive, with the presence of several international and regional players.
Related Reports
Europe Protective Workwear Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Waterproof Breathable Textile Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Home Textile Market In Europe Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 13.36 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.73
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Europe
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AW Hainsworth and Sons Ltd., Dierig Holding AG, Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG, Lameirinho Industria Textil SA, Lantex Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Limaso, Mezroze and Co. Ltd., Tirotex Textile Co., Tisseray and cie, and VANTRY WORLD SL
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 06: Parent market
Exhibit 07: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Textile
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 End market
2.2.6 Marketing and sales
2.2.7 Services
2.2.8 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 10: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 11: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 12: Europe market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- BBO
- Carpets and rugs
- Upholstery
- Kitchen linen
- Others
Exhibit 20: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product
5.3 BBO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 22: BBO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 23: BBO - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Carpets and rugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Carpets and rugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 25: Carpets and rugs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Upholstery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: Upholstery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 27: Upholstery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Kitchen linen - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 28: Kitchen linen - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 29: Kitchen linen - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.8 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Offline
- Online
Exhibit 33: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
Exhibit 34: Comparison by Distribution channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 35: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 36: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 37: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 38: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7. Customer Landscape
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 40: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increased consumer spending on home renovation and household furnishing
8.1.2 High import of home textile products
8.1.3 Innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Stringent regulatory compliance
8.2.2 Long product replacement cycle
8.2.3 Volatility of raw material prices
Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Distribution channel expansion strategy by vendors
8.3.2 Personalization and customization of home textile products
8.3.3 Rising interest of millennials and generation Y in home textile products
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 44: Industry risks
9.3 Competitive landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 AW Hainsworth and Sons Ltd.
Exhibit 47: AW Hainsworth and Sons Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 48: AW Hainsworth and Sons Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 49: AW Hainsworth and Sons Ltd. - Key offerings
10.4 Dierig Holding AG
Exhibit 50: Dierig Holding AG - Overview
Exhibit 51: Dierig Holding AG - Business segments
Exhibit 52: Dierig Holding AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 53: Dierig Holding AG - Segment focus
10.5 Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG
Exhibit 54: Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG - Overview
Exhibit 55: Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG - Product and service
Exhibit 56: Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG - Key offerings
10.6 Lameirinho Industria Textil SA
Exhibit 57: Lameirinho Industria Textil SA - Overview
Exhibit 58: Lameirinho Industria Textil SA - Product and service
Exhibit 59: Lameirinho Industria Textil SA - Key offerings
10.7 Lantex Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 60: Lantex Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 61: Lantex Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 62: Lantex Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.8 Limaso
Exhibit 63: Limaso - Overview
Exhibit 64: Limaso - Product and service
Exhibit 65: Limaso - Key offerings
10.9 Mezroze and Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 66: Mezroze and Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 67: Mezroze and Co. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 68: Mezroze and Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.10 Tirotex Textile Co.
Exhibit 69: Tirotex Textile Co. - Overview
Exhibit 70: Tirotex Textile Co. - Product and service
Exhibit 71: Tirotex Textile Co. - Key offerings
10.11 Tisseray and cie
Exhibit 72: Tisseray and cie - Overview
Exhibit 73: Tisseray and cie - Product and service
Exhibit 74: Tisseray and cie - Key offerings
10.12 VANTRY WORLD SL
Exhibit 75: VANTRY WORLD SL - Overview
Exhibit 76: VANTRY WORLD SL - Product and service
Exhibit 77: VANTRY WORLD SL - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objective
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 78: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 79: Research Methodology
Exhibit 80: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 81: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 82: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article