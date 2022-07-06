Home Textile Market Size in Europe to Grow by USD 13.36 billion | Increased Consumer Spending on Home Renovation and Household Furnishing to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The increased consumer spending on home renovation and household furnishing due to growing consumer interest in home renovation is driving the growth of the market. Consumers are looking for unique designs, styles, and colors. Furthermore, the rising number of working women across the world and their increase in participation in household decision-making will further lead to a growth in interest in the selection of home decor. Other factors such as the proliferation of online shopping portals are also expected to drive the home textile market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

is driving the growth of the market. Consumers are looking for unique designs, styles, and colors. Furthermore, the rising number of working women across the world and their increase in participation in household decision-making will further lead to a growth in interest in the selection of home decor. Other factors such as the proliferation of online shopping portals are also expected to drive the home textile market growth in during the forecast period. Market Challenge: Stringent regulatory compliance is challenging the market growth. For instance, as per (EU) No 1007/2011, vendors that manufacture, distribute, and sell several home textile products must label and mark the fiber composition used in textile products. This protects the interests of the end-consumers and removes hindrances in the functioning of the domestic market. Such regulatory compliance is expected to challenge the market growth during the forecast years.

Market Segmentation

The report on the home textile market in Europe report is segmented by product (BBO, carpets and rugs, upholstery, kitchen linen, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).

Some Companies Mentioned

AW Hainsworth and Sons Ltd.



Dierig Holding AG



Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG



Lameirinho Industria Textil SA



Lantex Manufacturing Co. Ltd.



Limaso



Mezroze and Co. Ltd.



Tirotex Textile Co.



Tisseray and cie



VANTRY WORLD SL

Vendor Landscape

The home textile market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market covers the vendors that offer carpets and rugs, bedroom linen, bath linen, upholstery, etc., for residential applications. The market is characterized by the presence of category-focused vendors and other diversified categories of vendors. The market is highly competitive, with the presence of several international and regional players.

Home Textile Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.73 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key consumer countries Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AW Hainsworth and Sons Ltd., Dierig Holding AG, Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG, Lameirinho Industria Textil SA, Lantex Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Limaso, Mezroze and Co. Ltd., Tirotex Textile Co., Tisseray and cie, and VANTRY WORLD SL Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Textile

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 End market

2.2.6 Marketing and sales

2.2.7 Services

2.2.8 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 12: Europe market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

BBO

Carpets and rugs

Upholstery

Kitchen linen

Others

Exhibit 20: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product

5.3 BBO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: BBO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 23: BBO - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Carpets and rugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Carpets and rugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 25: Carpets and rugs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Upholstery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Upholstery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 27: Upholstery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Kitchen linen - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Kitchen linen - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29: Kitchen linen - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Offline

Online

Exhibit 33: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 34: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer Landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increased consumer spending on home renovation and household furnishing

8.1.2 High import of home textile products

8.1.3 Innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Stringent regulatory compliance

8.2.2 Long product replacement cycle

8.2.3 Volatility of raw material prices

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Distribution channel expansion strategy by vendors

8.3.2 Personalization and customization of home textile products

8.3.3 Rising interest of millennials and generation Y in home textile products

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AW Hainsworth and Sons Ltd.

Exhibit 47: AW Hainsworth and Sons Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 48: AW Hainsworth and Sons Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 49: AW Hainsworth and Sons Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Dierig Holding AG

Exhibit 50: Dierig Holding AG - Overview

Exhibit 51: Dierig Holding AG - Business segments

Exhibit 52: Dierig Holding AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 53: Dierig Holding AG - Segment focus

10.5 Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG

Exhibit 54: Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG - Overview

Exhibit 55: Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG - Product and service

Exhibit 56: Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.6 Lameirinho Industria Textil SA

Exhibit 57: Lameirinho Industria Textil SA - Overview

Exhibit 58: Lameirinho Industria Textil SA - Product and service

Exhibit 59: Lameirinho Industria Textil SA - Key offerings

10.7 Lantex Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 60: Lantex Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 61: Lantex Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 62: Lantex Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Limaso

Exhibit 63: Limaso - Overview

Exhibit 64: Limaso - Product and service

Exhibit 65: Limaso - Key offerings

10.9 Mezroze and Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Mezroze and Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Mezroze and Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 68: Mezroze and Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Tirotex Textile Co.

Exhibit 69: Tirotex Textile Co. - Overview

Exhibit 70: Tirotex Textile Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 71: Tirotex Textile Co. - Key offerings

10.11 Tisseray and cie

Exhibit 72: Tisseray and cie - Overview

Exhibit 73: Tisseray and cie - Product and service

Exhibit 74: Tisseray and cie - Key offerings

10.12 VANTRY WORLD SL

Exhibit 75: VANTRY WORLD SL - Overview

Exhibit 76: VANTRY WORLD SL - Product and service

Exhibit 77: VANTRY WORLD SL - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 78: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 79: Research Methodology

Exhibit 80: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 81: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 82: List of abbreviations

