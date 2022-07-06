Home Textile Market Size in Europe to Grow by USD 13.36 billion | Increased Consumer Spending on Home Renovation and Household Furnishing to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio

Jul 06, 2022, 05:45 ET

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home textiles are used to manufacture a wide range of functional and decorative products, such as home furnishing fabrics, bedspreads, blankets, pillows and pillow covers, cushion and cushion covers, carpets and rugs, wall hangings and curtains, towels, tablecloth and mats, and kitchen and bathroom accessories. The fabrics used for home textiles comprise both natural and artificial fibers, which are sometimes blended to obtain stronger fabrics.

The "Home Textile Market In Europe by Product (BBO, Carpets and rugs, Upholstery, Kitchen linen, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the home textile market size in Europe between 2021 and 2026 is USD 13.36 bn.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The increased consumer spending on home renovation and household furnishing due to growing consumer interest in home renovation is driving the growth of the market. Consumers are looking for unique designs, styles, and colors. Furthermore, the rising number of working women across the world and their increase in participation in household decision-making will further lead to a growth in interest in the selection of home decor. Other factors such as the proliferation of online shopping portals are also expected to drive the home textile market growth in Europe during the forecast period.
  • Market Challenge: Stringent regulatory compliance is challenging the market growth. For instance, as per (EU) No 1007/2011, vendors that manufacture, distribute, and sell several home textile products must label and mark the fiber composition used in textile products. This protects the interests of the end-consumers and removes hindrances in the functioning of the domestic market. Such regulatory compliance is expected to challenge the market growth during the forecast years.

Market Segmentation

The report on the home textile market in Europe report is segmented by product (BBO, carpets and rugs, upholstery, kitchen linen, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).  

Some Companies Mentioned

    • AW Hainsworth and Sons Ltd.
    • Dierig Holding AG
    • Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG
    • Lameirinho Industria Textil SA
    • Lantex Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
    • Limaso
    • Mezroze and Co. Ltd.
    • Tirotex Textile Co.
    • Tisseray and cie
    • VANTRY WORLD SL
Vendor Landscape

The home textile market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market covers the vendors that offer carpets and rugs, bedroom linen, bath linen, upholstery, etc., for residential applications. The market is characterized by the presence of category-focused vendors and other diversified categories of vendors. The market is highly competitive, with the presence of several international and regional players.

Home Textile Market In Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 13.36 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.73

Regional analysis

Europe

Performing market contribution

Europe at 100%

Key consumer countries

Europe

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AW Hainsworth and Sons Ltd., Dierig Holding AG, Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG, Lameirinho Industria Textil SA, Lantex Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Limaso, Mezroze and Co. Ltd., Tirotex Textile Co., Tisseray and cie, and VANTRY WORLD SL

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us


Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

