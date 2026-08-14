Homestead Capital Announces First Close of Inaugural Agriculture Private Credit Fund

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homestead Capital, an investment manager specializing in U.S. agriculture, today announced the successful first close of its inaugural commingled private credit strategy, which focuses on originating senior secured loans to agricultural borrowers across the United States.

This first close was anchored by a $150 million commitment from the private credit investment team of a large U.S. state pension system, which views the strategy as a complementary asset-backed lending diversifier within its private credit portfolio. Homestead is targeting a total raise of $350 million in commitments from investment partners with a hard cap of $500 million.

"These significant commitments reflect increasing institutional demand for differentiated private credit strategies backed by real assets," said Dan Little, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Homestead Capital. "Agriculture continues to face a structural shortage of flexible lending capital despite strong borrower demand and resilient collateral values. We believe Homestead's deep operating expertise, nationwide sourcing network, and disciplined underwriting position us to address this market while delivering compelling opportunities for investors."

The commingled private credit strategy builds on Homestead's established, integrated agricultural investment platform to provide flexible financing solutions to high-quality agricultural operators while seeking attractive risk-adjusted returns through asset-backed lending. The strategy focuses primarily on senior secured loans collateralized by farmland and other agricultural assets, addressing financing needs that are often underserved by traditional agricultural lenders.

Since its founding in 2012, Homestead has deployed more than $1.8 billion across a diverse portfolio of U.S. farmland and agricultural assets, developing long-standing relationships with operators, landowners, and agricultural service providers nationwide. These relationships provide proprietary sourcing advantages and support the firm's underwriting, portfolio monitoring, and asset management capabilities.

The first close of the inaugural commingled credit strategy follows the firm's recent announcement of a strategic partnership with Barings and MassMutual. This partnership was initiated with a $300 million forward-flow program, providing additional capital to support Homestead's expanding agricultural lending platform.

"We are grateful for the confidence our investors have placed in our team and strategy," said Justin Burns, Head of Credit at Homestead Capital. "This first close enables us to capitalize on a robust pipeline of lending opportunities while continuing to build long-term partnerships with institutional investors seeking exposure to a differentiated segment of private credit."

About Homestead Capital

Homestead Capital is an investment manager that seeks to acquire, finance and manage diversified portfolios of high-quality farmland assets across the United States. Founded in 2012, Homestead employs equity and credit strategies with a focus on risk management and differentiated portfolio construction. Homestead seeks opportunities for value enhancement through capital improvements, tailored farm management, crop selection and rotation, and economies of scale. San Francisco-based Homestead manages approximately $1.8 billion in equity and credit assets, as of Aug. 14, 2026, for pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, and family offices.

For more information, please visit www.homesteadcapital.com.

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SOURCE Homestead Capital