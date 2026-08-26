HONA Alert: HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: HONA) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman announces that it is investigating potential securities law violations by Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: HONA) following a sharp stock drop triggered by disappointing Q2 financial results and unexpected supply chain headwinds.

The firm is actively investigating whether Honeywell made materially false or misleading statements.

If you purchased or acquired Honeywell Aerospace securities and suffered significant losses, submit your losses now.

Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: HONA) Investigation Overview:

Hagens Berman's investigation focuses on whether Honeywell Aerospace and certain of its executive officers issued materially false and misleading statements or failed to disclose material operational risks to investors leading up to and following its spin-off from Honeywell International.

The June 3, 2026 Investor Day: Just weeks before its official spin-off and debut as an independent public company on June 29, 2026, Honeywell Aerospace held its inaugural Investor Day in Scottsdale, Arizona. During the event, executives—including CEO Jim Currier and CFO Josh Jepsen—aggressively championed the company's standalone prospects, targeting at least $6.5 billion in earnings and $4 billion in cash flow by 2030. While acknowledging an "acute issue" encountered in the first quarter, management assured investors that supply chain improvements were well underway, that mitigation efforts had begun resolving bottlenecks in March, and that the company was "doubling down and tripling down on manufacturing scale" to handle robust demand.





Just weeks before its official spin-off and debut as an independent public company on June 29, 2026, Honeywell Aerospace held its inaugural Investor Day in Scottsdale, Arizona. During the event, executives—including CEO Jim Currier and CFO Josh Jepsen—aggressively championed the company's standalone prospects, targeting at least $6.5 billion in earnings and $4 billion in cash flow by 2030. While acknowledging an "acute issue" encountered in the first quarter, management assured investors that supply chain improvements were well underway, that mitigation efforts had begun resolving bottlenecks in March, and that the company was "doubling down and tripling down on manufacturing scale" to handle robust demand. The Q2 2026 Earnings Release : On August 5, 2026, Honeywell Aerospace reported its second-quarter 2026 financial results—its very first earnings report as a standalone entity. The report featured a significant top- and bottom-line miss, accompanied by a substantial downward revision to its full-year guidance and an organic growth reduction to 4%-5% (down from 7%-9%).





: On August 5, 2026, Honeywell Aerospace reported its second-quarter 2026 financial results—its very first earnings report as a standalone entity. The report featured a significant top- and bottom-line miss, accompanied by a substantial downward revision to its full-year guidance and an organic growth reduction to 4%-5% (down from 7%-9%). The Supply Chain Bottleneck Reveal: Management blamed the underperformance on persistent mechanical supply chain bottlenecks that forced the company to prioritize lower-margin original equipment (OE) deliveries over highly profitable aftermarket sales, effectively "resetting" its near-term growth trajectory.

"Our investigation focuses on whether Honeywell Aerospace downplayed ongoing supply chain constraints and manufacturing vulnerabilities during its June Investor Day while assuring investors that operational hurdles were already being resolved," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

Market Impact and Stock Drop

Following these disappointing disclosures, Honeywell Aerospace's share price plummeted 23.16% in a single trading session on August 6, 2026, closing at $156.47, severely injuring HONA investors.

What HONA Investors & Whistleblowers Can Do

Investors with Losses : If you invested in Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: HONA) shares and have substantial losses, submit your loss information here.

: If you invested in Honeywell Aerospace Inc. shares and have substantial losses, submit your loss information here. Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Honeywell should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

Contact Reed Kathrein directly at (844) 916-0895 or via email at [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. The firm has recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and has been recognized among the nation's leading plaintiffs' securities law firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. Hagens Berman has 90 attorneys in 10 offices and operates in three additional countries. For more information, visit https://www.hbsslaw.com, and learn more about the firm's securities fraud practice at @securitiesHB and https://www.hbsslaw.com/practices/investor-fraud.

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SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP