NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- &honey, the award-winning, beloved honey-infused Japanese haircare brand, today announced its launch in Target Beauty Studio, Target's new prestige beauty destination that officially opens September 10 in more than 600 stores nationwide and on Target.com.

&honey Joins Target Beauty Studio, Bringing Ultra-Moisturizing Haircare to Target Guests Nationwide

As part of Target Beauty Studio's thoughtfully curated assortment of new prestige, emerging and global beauty brands, &honey will offer Target guests access to both their Deep Moist and Melty Moist Repair collections, making it easier than ever to discover and shop the brand alongside what's new, now and next in beauty.

&honey, celebrated in Japan for its moisture-forward product formulations and commitment to precision and performance, blends honey, botanical extracts, and advanced hair care technology to deliver unprecedented softness and shine to their consumers. Designed to deeply hydrate and repair dry, damaged, and color-treated hair, &honey hopes to make their signature approach to haircare more accessible for fans as well as new consumers who are looking for innovative hair care solutions.

&honey at Target Beauty Studio

At launch, Target guests will be able to shop the award-winning moisture rich product lines, including:

Deep Moist Shampoo

Deep Moist Treatment

Deep Moist Hair Oil

Melty Moist Repair Shampoo

Melty Moist Repair Treatment

Melty Moist Repair Hair Oil

&honey's debut in Target Beauty Studio marks a momentous milestone in the brand's journey into the U.S. beauty industry, signaling the market's need for ingredient forward haircare products that are proven to work.

About Target Beauty Studio

Target Beauty Studio is a prestige beauty destination that combines Target's merchandising authority and elevated shopping experience, making it easier for guests to discover and shop what's new, now and next in beauty. The reimagined experience brings together an expertly curated assortment of 90 prestige, emerging and global beauty brands and more than 1,600 products across skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrance, bath and body, and nails.

Designed to blend inspiration, expertise and convenience, Target Beauty Studio will feature specialty-level presentation, dedicated Beauty Advisors, Target Circle offers and rotating product spotlights for a discovery-led experience both in-store and online.

Together with Target's core beauty assortment, Target Beauty Studio creates a one-stop beauty destination for every routine, from everyday skincare and beauty essentials to prestige favorites and the latest beauty finds.

&honey will be available beginning September 10 in Target Beauty Studio locations across the U.S. and on Target.com.

For more information, visit https://www.and-honey.com/en/.

About &honey

&honey is a Japanese beauty hair care brand that focuses on delivering optimal moisture through carefully formulated blends of honey, botanical extracts, and advanced hair care technology. Rooted in Japan's commitment to precision and performance, &honey products are designed to restore balance, softness, and shine to hair while maintaining gentle, clean formulations.

Media Contact:

Brooke Bhola

[email protected]

SOURCE &honey