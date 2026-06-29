HONEYWELL TECHNOLOGIES TO RELEASE SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS, DISCUSS 2026 OUTLOOK AND HOLD ITS INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL ON THURSDAY, JULY 23

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell Technologies (NASDAQ: HON) today announced it will issue its second quarter financial results before the opening of the Nasdaq Stock Market on Thursday, July 23. The results for the second quarter will include the former Aerospace Technologies segment, which is now operating as Honeywell Aerospace and trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "HONA" following the spin-off from Honeywell today. Honeywell Technologies will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its second quarter performance and 2026 outlook.

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at investor.honeywell.com, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell Technologies is a global, pure-play automation company with a legacy of innovating to help solve the world's most mission-critical challenges, enhancing the quality of life for people and communities around the world. We serve the building, industrial, and process sectors with a broad portfolio of services, solutions, and products, underpinned by our Honeywell Technologies Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Technologies Forge intelligence layer. By combining the deep domain expertise of our more than 50,000 employees with decades of data from our global installed base, we are uniquely positioned to lead the industrial sector's transition from automation to autonomy. For more news and information on Honeywell Technologies, please visit Honeywell Technologies Newsroom.

Honeywell Technologies uses our Investor Relations website, investor.honeywell.com, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

Contacts:





Media Investor Relations Stacey Jones Mark Macaluso (980) 378-6258 (704) 627-6118 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Honeywell Technologies