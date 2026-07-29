Hop-on Introduces Digitalage Live Pass, Targeting First Paid Premium Broadcasts in August 2026

Digitalage advances toward commercial operation with direct creator-to-audience transactions and an intended 85% share of defined net Live Pass proceeds for creators

TEMECULA, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Digitalage, Inc., is preparing to introduce Digitalage Live Pass, a premium broadcasting model designed to allow creators, journalists, broadcasters, and rights holders to sell access to individual live events directly to their audiences.

The Company is targeting its first paid platform transactions during August 2026, advancing Digitalage from infrastructure development, product testing, creator onboarding, and Apple App Store approval toward commercial operation.

Live Pass is the first direct transaction model within a broader Digitalage media ecosystem designed to support live broadcasting, video-on-demand, creator-led newsrooms, live news coverage, AI-assisted media tools, verification, content protection, audience interaction, and continued monetization of completed broadcasts.

A BUILD CONDUCTED IN PUBLIC

Digitalage is not a concept waiting to be built. It is a media system that has been deployed, demonstrated, and expanded through publicly announced milestones.

Digitalage deployed its live streaming infrastructure on March 10, 2026. On March 16, the Company publicly demonstrated live broadcasting, multi-host collaboration, persistent replay, a creator control center, and AI transcription operating together.

Creator onboarding began April 14 with a selected cohort of up to 100 creators. Digitalage.com launched as the Company's public operating platform on May 19. On May 26, U.S. Patent Application No. 19/685,869 was filed, covering conditional digital licensing based on verified content delivery.

Commercial intake opened June 1. On June 9, Digitalage opened VOD library ingestion and live broadcasting intake across news, sports, events, and faith and family programming. On June 30, the Digitalage iOS application received Apple App Store approval.

Live Pass is the next step in that progression: converting Digitalage's infrastructure, creator participation, programming, and audience engagement into paid transactions.

DIRECT CREATOR-TO-AUDIENCE ECONOMICS

Digitalage Live Pass is designed to let creators and rights holders sell access to individual premium broadcasts without requiring viewers to make an open-ended monthly commitment.

The Company is preparing an initial price of $9.99 per event, subject to final app-store, payment-processing, tax, refund, and platform requirements. Viewers are expected to receive access to a private live broadcast, interactive chat, rewind during the event, and replay access for up to five days, subject to the terms established for each broadcast.

Digitalage intends to allocate 85% of defined net Live Pass proceeds to the participating creator and retain 15%. Defined net proceeds will be calculated after applicable taxes, refunds, app-store commissions, payment-processing charges, and other mandatory third-party transaction costs.

Live Pass is separate from the previously announced Genesis Creator Pilot Program, which established creator economics for qualifying subscription and advertising revenue.

MORE THAN LIVESTREAMING

Digitalage is being developed as media infrastructure for creators, journalists, broadcasters, and rights holders. Its stateful media architecture is designed to preserve completed live broadcasts as searchable and verifiable media assets while maintaining creator and ownership attribution.

Live becomes archive. Archive becomes an asset.

Completed broadcasts are designed to remain available for replay, distribution, monetization, and rights-based licensing. Digitalage's infrastructure includes live broadcasting, video-on-demand, multi-host participation, interactive chat, persistent replay, AI transcription, live captions, creator controls, moderation capabilities, content protection, and media verification.

"Most platforms control which creators get seen, which stories receive attention, and how much revenue reaches the people who produced them," said Peter Michaels, Sr., Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hop-on, Inc.

"Digitalage was built on a different principle. The audience a creator or journalist earns belongs with them, not with an algorithm deciding whether that relationship matters today. Live Pass turns that principle into a transaction, with the creator intended to receive 85% of defined net proceeds."

Michaels continued, "Live Pass is not the entire Digitalage vision. It is the first direct commercial transaction model operating across the infrastructure we have built. In August, we intend to move from explaining that model to processing the first paid transactions."

About Hop-on and Digitalage

Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN) is a U.S.-based technology company focused on digital media infrastructure and intellectual property. Through Digitalage, Inc., Hop-on provides creators, journalists, broadcasters, and rights holders with tools designed to ingest, protect, verify, distribute, and monetize digital media.

Forward-Looking Statements

https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements

Investor and Media Contact

Hop-on, Inc. / Digitalage, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Hop-on, Inc.