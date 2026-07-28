HOPE & SESAME IN GUANGZHOU TAKES THE NO.1 SPOT AT ASIA'S 50 BEST BARS 2026

The annual ranking features bars from 22 cities across Asia, with 14 new entries, marking continued innovation and creativity in the region

Hope & Sesame in Guangzhou is ranked No.1 and is named The Best Bar in Asia 2026, sponsored by Perrier

in Guangzhou is ranked No.1 and is named The Best Bar in Asia 2026, sponsored by Perrier The list features 14 new entries and two re-entries across 22 cities

Lennon's in Bangkok debuts at No.7 and wins the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award

in Bangkok debuts at No.7 and wins the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award Bar Sathorn in Bangkok rises 31 places to No.17 and earns the Nikka Highest Climber Award

in Bangkok rises 31 places to No.17 and earns the Nikka Highest Climber Award Three Hong Kong bars earn major accolades, including Coa (No.24) receives the Rémy Martin Legend of the List Award, Kinsman wins the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award and Mius (No.36) wins the SevenRooms Best Bar Design Award

(No.24) receives the Rémy Martin Legend of the List Award, wins the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award and (No.36) wins the SevenRooms Best Bar Design Award Indra Kantono , co-founder of Jigger & Pony (No.9), Singapore receives the Roku Industry Icon Award 2026

, co-founder of Jigger & Pony (No.9), Singapore receives the Roku Industry Icon Award 2026 Workshop14 in Hanoi (No.34) is named The Best Bar in Vietnam and wins the Three Cents Best New Opening Award

in Hanoi (No.34) is named The Best Bar in Vietnam and wins the Three Cents Best New Opening Award Bar Us (No.6) in Bangkok claims the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award

(No.6) in Bangkok claims the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award Hats Bar (No.77) in Jakarta takes the Campari One To Watch Award

For the full 1-50 list, please scroll to the bottom of this release.

MACAU, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope & Sesame in Guangzhou has been crowned The Best Bar in Asia 2026, sponsored by Perrier, at a glittering ceremony celebrating Asia's 50 Best Bars held in Macau this evening. The bar also takes the title of The Best Bar in Mainland China, marking a landmark year for China's fast-evolving cocktail scene. The full line up of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026 was announced at Wynn Palace, Macau, and honoured 50 bars from 22 cities, including 14 new entries and two re-entries, underscoring the region's dynamism, creativity and cross-cultural exchange.

Hope & Sesame in Guangzhou named The Best Bar in Asia at Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2026, sponsored by Perrier, at a live awards ceremony in Macau on 28 July. View PDF THE LIST 1-50 ASIA'S 50 BEST BARS 2026

The title of The Best Bar in Asia continues a remarkable rise to international renown for Guangzhou's Hope & Sesame, a mainstay on the 1-50 list for the past seven years and also ranked No.29 on The World's 50 Best Bars 2025. At a secret location tucked behind a traditional Cantonese store in the historic Dongshankou district, the quaint speakeasy clinches the most coveted prize for boldly rewriting China's cocktail playbook. The recognition rewards founders Bastien Ciocca and Andrew Ho – the latter of whom scooped the Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award in 2025 – for continuing to push technical boundaries with a constant stream of inventive elixirs inspired by the shared culinary heritage of Chinese communities worldwide and Cantonese cuisine. Themes shift seasonally and thematically, drawing on regional flavours, cultural narratives and nostalgic tastes reimagined through a modern lens.

Hope & Sesame's victory also crowns a milestone year for Mainland China, with a new generation of bars soaring into the list and capturing China its highest ever tally with seven places. Shenzhen comes of age with two bars in the top 10 – MO Bar Shenzhen rises to No.5 for its "liquid tribute to Chinese cultural heritage" atop the sky-high Mandarin Oriental, while gothic-chic hotspot Obsidian Bar, perched atop the Ping An Finance Centre, is a high-flying debutante at No.10. On Shanghai's lively Jinxian Road bar strip, Pony Up is a new entry at No.19. In Chengdu, Ralph's Bar at Ralph Lauren's first dining store in China debuts at No.28. In Beijing, Tiao, tucked within a hutong at Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, joins the list at No.50.

Bangkok is reinforced as a regional powerhouse, retaining its crown as Asia's most densely-represented cocktail capital with eight spots in the 1-50 list. Dry Wave Cocktail Studio rises from its debut last year to No.4, clinching The Best Bar in Thailand, sponsored by Torres Brandy. One of Bangkok's most talked-about cocktail legends, Bar Us, retains the No.6 spot and claims the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award. Soaring into No.7, debutante Lennon's atop the Rosewood hotel captures the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award for its retro Great Gatsby-style speakeasy inspired by a home recording studio. Genteel Bar Sathorn, set within the heritage House on Sathorn, is the highest climber of the list, jumping 31 places to No.17 and taking the Nikka Highest Climber Award. BKK Social Club, where Latin American glamour meets Thai hospitality at Four Seasons Bangkok beside the Chao Phraya River, places No.20. Hidden speakeasy Opium, named after the location's previous life as an opium den, rises to No.25. Located above celebrated restaurant Potong, it draws on the soul of Bangkok's Chinatown and classic New York bars. In a serene courtyard of lush greenery and a koi-carp pond at Anantara Siam Bangkok, chic jazz spot Aqua Bar is another new entry at No.48, in the heart of Bangkok's vibrant Ratchaprasong district.

Hong Kong remains a regional authority in bar culture, with seven bars placing on the prestigious list. Last year's No.1, Bar Leone, which is inspired by the bars of Rome's Trastevere district where founder Lorenzo Antinori grew up, comes in at the No.3 spot, garnering continued recognition as The Best Bar in Hong Kong, sponsored by Amaro Lucano. Gokan, the eponymous bar by internationally renowned Japanese mixologist Shingo Gokan, rises to No.22. Inspired by Mexican drinking dens with agave tequila and traditional mezcal cocktails, perennial favourite Coa ranks No.24 and collects the Rémy Martin Legend of the List Award for sustained renown at the forefront of Asia's cocktail scene. True to her belief in "doing simple things exceptionally well", Shelley Tai not only wins the pre-announced Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award for her first Hong Kong cocktail bar Mius, but also joins the list at No.36 and wins the SevenRooms Best Bar Design Award. Newly opened Montana pays homage to Cuba's golden age through an exuberant Miami disco haze at No.47. Beyond the ranking, Kinsman is recognised with the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award in Asia for its inventive drinks programme that pays tribute to Hong Kong's Cantonese heritage through a contemporary cocktail lens.

Singapore maintains stability across multiple tiers of the list with four spots, led by plush drinking den stalwart Jigger & Pony at No.9 to claim The Best Bar in Singapore, sponsored by Back to the Roots. Its co-founder Indra Kantono is honoured with the Roku Industry Icon Award in recognition of his transformative influence on Asia's bar landscape and his role in shaping Singapore's emergence as a global cocktail capital. With cocktails that pay homage to Singapore's rich history, personalities, landmarks and hawker food culture, Nutmeg & Clove places No.12, followed by music-centric Offtrack at No.16. Plush, theatrical Origin Bar at the Shangri-La Hotel brings its old-school train station vibe back to the list at No.43 as a re-entry.

Jakarta emerges as a rising Southeast Asian hub, with four bars securing spots on the list. Modernhaus places highest at No.11 and is named The Best Bar in Indonesia, sponsored by Monkey Shoulder, with its stylish living room embracing an ingredients-first philosophy that celebrates the rich biodiversity of Indonesia. Convivial cosmopolitan cocktail bar Cosmo Pony at the Grand Hyatt places No.15. Intimate Carrots Bar rises to No.21 with a culinary-focused cocktail menu. The Golden Tooth in Melawai, South Jakarta, is a newcomer at No.40, applauded for its laid-back New York-style "cocktail and chats" experience. Further underscoring the city's momentum, Hats Bar is honoured with the Campari One To Watch Award, spotlighting its rising influence on the regional cocktail scene.

Seoul also sustains its elite positioning with four bars securing spots on the list, once again led by minimalist Zest at No.2. A sustainable celebration of all things local, the bar is voted The Best Bar in Korea for the third consecutive year. Alice, inspired by the classic Lewis Carroll tale and hidden behind a flower shop in Seoul's trendy Gangnam district, places No.13. In a traditional Korean hanok house, Bar Cham places No.33. Fashion-forward M+MS Bar, where each cocktail reads like a designer collection, is a new entry at No.42.

India's rising influence is reflected by a deepened presence with three placings. Boilermaker in Goa secures The Best Bar in India, sponsored by Rémy Martin at No.8, with its experience of traditional spirits akin to a freewheeling house party with the soul of a dive bar. Bengaluru emerges as a cocktail capital in its own right, led by high-energy Soka's rise to No.18, while refined Bar Spirit Forward reinforces the southern city's ascent at No.30 with its Japanese omakase approach.

Taiwan continues to perform steadily in the rankings, with three bars securing spots on the list. Vender in Taichung leads the island at No.14 and clinches The Best Bar in Taiwan, sponsored by Langjiu, for the second year running. In Taipei, space-themed To Infinity & Beyond edges higher to No.35 with cocktails paying tribute to the planets. With industrial-designed high ceilings and exposed brick, The Han-Jia in Tainan is a new entry completing the trio at No.41.

Tokyo continues consistently unveiling a creative bar scene with three placings, headed by sophisticated Punch Room Tokyo. Inspired by 19th-century London private clubs, it placed highest at No.23 and is crowned The Best Bar in Japan, sponsored by Mancino Vermouth. Billed as a cocktail bar and cognac lounge, Virtù on the 39th floor of Four Seasons Hotel places No.26. Bar Libre, a fixture speakeasy of Tokyo's cocktail scene beloved by industry insiders and devoted regulars rises to No.39.

Bars in Kuala Lumpur retain two spots on the list, with speakeasy Three X Co – hidden behind a pop-up barbershop in Bangsar Shopping Centre – ranking at No.32 to take The Best Bar in Malaysia, sponsored by Noam. Opulent, beehive-inspired Bar Trigona at Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur follows at No.38.

The 2026 list also signals expansion beyond established capitals, with bars in emerging new cities strengthening Asia's cocktail map. In Hanoi, down a quiet lane in a former architect's studio beside West Lake, effortlessly refined Workshop14 continues its meteoric rise from last year's Campari One To Watch Award to No.34 and is named The Best Bar in Vietnam as well as capturing the Three Cents Best New Opening Award. Hanoi's growing depth is further reinforced by The Hudson Rooms as a new entry at No.46. In Makati, bold and unconventional Problem Child gains immediate recognition as a new entry voted The Best Bar in the Philippines, sponsored by Roku Gin placed at No.44. Paying homage to local traditions and ingredients, south coast resort Hiriketiya puts Sri Lanka on the best bar map with rustic coastal bar Smoke & Bitters, which placed at No.29, earning The Best Bar in Sri Lanka, in addition to receiving the pre-announced Michter's Art of Hospitality Award. In Macau, opulent The St. Regis Bar (Macau), inspired by New York's Golden Age at its namesake hotel, returns to the 1-50 list at No.45 and is named The Best Bar in Macau.

Faye Huggett, Director of Community, Asia's 50 Best Bars, says: "This year's ranking, voted for by over 300 independent Academy members across the region, showcases the remarkable depth and diversity of Asia's bar scene - from Hope & Sesame's well-earned ascent to No.1, to 14 new entries spanning emerging cities like Hiriketiya, Hanoi and Makati. It's a clear reflection of how Asia's cocktail culture is being shaped not just by its traditional capitals, but by a new generation of bars redefining what hospitality looks like across the region."

Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026 reached its grand finale at Wynn Palace, Macau. Alongside a red-carpet reception and live awards ceremony revealing the region's 50 best bars and The Best Bar in Asia 2026, this year's event programme includes the Bartenders' Feast showcasing Macau's diverse F&B scene and Meet the Bartenders, an exclusive media roundtable session. The Asia's 50 Best Bars awards ceremony was streamed live and is available to view on the 50 Best YouTube channel here.

50 Best works with professional services consultancy Deloitte as its official independent adjudication partner to help protect the integrity and authenticity of the voting process and the resulting list of Asia's 50 Best Bars. See more details on the Asia's 50 Best Bars voting process here.

Notes to the editor:

1-50 List:

Position Bar Town/ City 1 Hope & Sesame Guangzhou 2 Zest Seoul 3 Bar Leone Hong Kong 4 Dry Wave Cocktail Studio Bangkok 5 MO Bar Shenzhen Shenzhen 6 Bar Us Bangkok 7 Lennon's Bangkok 8 Boilermaker Goa 9 Jigger & Pony Singapore 10 Obsidian Bar Shenzhen 11 Modernhaus Jakarta 12 Nutmeg & Clove Singapore 13 Alice Seoul 14 Vender Taichung 15 Cosmo Pony Jakarta 16 Offtrack Singapore 17 Bar Sathorn Bangkok 18 Soka Bengaluru 19 Pony Up Shanghai 20 BKK Social Club Bangkok 21 Carrots Bar Jakarta 22 Gokan Hong Kong 23 Punch Room Tokyo Tokyo 24 Coa Hong Kong 25 Opium Bangkok 26 Virtù Tokyo 27 CMYK Changsha 28 Ralph's Bar Chengdu 29 Smoke & Bitters Hiriketiya 30 Bar Spirit Forward Bengaluru 31 G.O.D Bangkok 32 Three X Co Kuala Lumpur 33 Bar Cham Seoul 34 Workshop14 Hanoi 35 To Infinity & Beyond Taipei 36 Mius Hong Kong 37 Argo Hong Kong 38 Bar Trigona Kuala Lumpur 39 Bar Libre Tokyo 40 The Golden Tooth Jakarta 41 The Han-Jia Tainan 42 M+MS Bar Seoul 43 Origin Bar Singapore 44 Problem Child Makati 45 The St. Regis Bar (Macau) Macau 46 The Hudson Rooms Hanoi 47 Montana Hong Kong 48 Aqua Bar Bangkok 49 Penicillin Hong Kong 50 Tiao Beijing

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About Asia's 50 Best Bars

Asia's 50 Best Bars is the first regional event of The World's 50 Best Bars brand, created in 2016 with the purpose of showcasing the best and most innovative talent in the drinks industry in this region. The annual ranking is based on the votes of the Asia's 50 Best Bars Academy, comprising the most knowledgeable and travelled members of the bar industry, drinks media and mixology experts from across Asia. The Academy spans dozens of cities across the continent, reflecting the relative development and importance of bar scenes in different locations and the diversity of the drinking scene in Asia. Asia's 50 Best Bars, The World's 50 Best Bars, North America's 50 Best Bars and Europe's 50 Best Bars are owned and organised by William Reed, the group behind The World's 50 Best Restaurants, The World's 50 Best Hotels and The World's 50 Best Vineyards.

About the host destination partners Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace

Wynn Macau is a luxury integrated resort in Macau with two iconic towers featuring a total of 1,014 spacious rooms, luxury retail, 11 food and beverage outlets, two spas, a salon and a pool. The resort proudly boasts three distinct entertainment experiences, including the choreographed Performance Lake, blending lofty plumes of water, gracefully choreographed, powerful LED lights and fire effects.

For more information, visit press.wynnmacau.com.

Wynn Palace is Wynn's second luxury integrated resort. Located in the Cotai area, it features a 28-storey hotel with 1,706 exquisitely furnished rooms, versatile meeting facilities, renowned luxury retail, 12 food and beverage outlets, an upmarket food hall featuring six standalone restaurants and a variety of additional food offerings, Macau's largest spa, a salon and a pool. The resort also features a variety of entertainment experiences, including the dazzling eight-acre Performance Lake, the unique SkyCab, an immersive entertainment center, largescale floral sculptures and an extensive collection of Western and Asian art displays.

For more information, visit press.wynnpalace.com.

About the main sponsor: Perrier

For more than a century, PERRIER® has collaborated with some of the world's most influential major artists, including Andy Warhol, Salvador Dalí, Bernard Villemot, and Jean-Gabriel Domergue, each of whom in their own way have demonstrated a certain artistic irreverence. With a history that began in 1863 in Vergèze, in the Gard region of France, the PERRIER® brand is now recognized worldwide thanks to its iconic green bottle. Appreciated in more than 140 countries, the brand is acclaimed for its natural mineral water combined with the power of its bubbles.

Our Partners

Wynn Resorts Macau - Official Host Destination Partner

Perrier - Official Water Partner, sponsor of The Best Bar in Asia

SevenRooms – Official Booking Platform Partner, sponsor of SevenRooms Best Bar Design Award

Doordash – Official Delivery Partner

Michter's – Official American Whiskey Partner, sponsor of Michter's Art of Hospitality Award

Nikka Whisky – Official Whisky of the World Partner, sponsor of Nikka Highest Climber Award

Ketel One – Official Vodka Partner, sponsor of Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award

Three Cents – Official Mixers Partner, sponsor of Three Cents Best New Opening Award

Siete Misterios – Official Mezcal Partner, sponsor of Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award

NOAM – Official Beer Partner, sponsor of The Best Bar in Malaysia

Roku Gin – Official Gin Partner, sponsor of Roku Industry Icon Award and The Best Bar in the Philippines

Altos Tequila - Official Tequila Partner, sponsor of Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award

Cointreau – Official Orange Liqueur Partner, sponsor of ceremonial scarves

Rémy Martin – Official Cognac Partner, sponsor of Rémy Martin Legend of the List Award and The Best Bar in India

Langjiu – Official Baiju Partner, sponsor of The Best Bar in Taiwan

Torres Brandy – Official Brandy Partner, sponsor of The Best Bar in Thailand

Monkey Shoulder – Official Scotch Whisky Partner, sponsor of The Best Bar in Indonesia

Disaronno – Official Italian Liqueur Partner, sponsor of Disaronno Highest New Entry Award

Amaro Lucano – Official Amaro Partner, sponsor of ceremonial shakers and The Best Bar in Hong Kong

Campari – Official Bitters Partner, sponsor of Campari One To Watch Award

Mancino Vermouth – Official Vermouth Partner, sponsor of The Best Bar in Japan

Back to the Roots – Official Root Beer Liqueur Partner, sponsor of The Best Bar in Singapore

SOURCE 50 Best