Hopper Named to Newsweek's List of America's Best Online Platforms for 2026

Hopper recognized as a top online platform for quality and trust in the Travel & Tourism category.

MONTREAL, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Hopper has been named to Newsweek's inaugural list of America's Best Online Platforms for 2026 in the Travel & Tourism category. This list recognizes the top 500 online platforms in the United States for quality, trust, technical performance and customer experience.

This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The full awards list can be viewed on Newsweek's website.

The America's Best Online Platforms 2026 ranking awards the top online platforms in the U.S. that set the standard for quality and trust. The ranking took four evaluation dimensions into consideration:

Nationwide Online Survey: Representative online survey of over 15,000 online-service users. Collection of subjective criteria (e.g. evaluation of the layout, purchase probability, etc.) Traffic Growth: Analysis of traffic growth (number of website visitors) of online platforms (e.g. relative, absolute growth, etc.) Technical Performance: Analysis of various technical metrics to evaluate the quality of online platforms (e.g. usage duration of platform visitors, bounce rate, etc.) Apps & Mobile Usability: Evaluation of the mobile experience based on the availability and quality of platform apps (e.g. presence in app stores, user ratings, etc.), as well as whether the platform offers an optimized display for mobile users.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

Hopper's award-winning travel platform helps consumers plan and book trips with confidence. Through its data-driven price prediction capabilities and industry-leading flexibility products, Hopper empowers millions of travelers to save more and travel better. Since its inception, Hopper's mission has been to leverage data to bring transparency, flexibility and savings to consumers. To date, the app's free Price Prediction feature has helped travelers save more than $100 million on trips. Hopper is one of the highest-rated travel apps in the industry with over 1.2 million customers having given the Hopper app a perfect five-star rating.

"We are thrilled to be named to Newsweek's list of America's Best Online Platforms for 2026," said CEO of Hopper, Frederic Lalonde. "Helping travelers save money and book with confidence is at the core of everything that we do. This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to providing greater transparency, flexibility and value to travelers."



As Hopper continues to serve travelers, the company remains committed to delivering innovative products that make travel planning more flexible and affordable.

SOURCE Hopper