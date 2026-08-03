Hormel Foods Corporation Announces Third Quarter Earnings Call

AUSTIN, Minn., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, invites interested parties to participate in a webcast and conference call with Jeff Ettinger, interim chief executive officer; John Ghingo, president; and Paul Kuehneman, interim chief financial officer and controller, to discuss the Company's third quarter financial results. The Company will issue its earnings release before the markets open on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, and will host a conference call at 8 a.m. CT (9 a.m. ET).

The live webcast, replay, and other information related to the fiscal 2026 third quarter earnings conference call will be available on the Hormel Foods investor website, investor.hormelfoods.com.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The Company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report and one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, was recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

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SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation