Horticulture Co., a Leading U.S. Beverage Company focused on Hemp-Derived THC and Functional Adult Beverages, Sees Tremendous Success From 112.5% YoY Growth to Expansion into New Markets, Securement of New Retailers Including ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Sprouts, and BP Thorntons to Celebrity Partnerships Of-Note with the Likes of NBA Legends Allen Iverson and Al Harrington

Notable Positions as Leading Hemp Beverage in Spec's Fine Wine & Spirits and Top Selling Brand for Circle K Nationwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Horticulture Co., a leading U.S. beverage company focused on hemp-derived THC and functional adult beverages, is pleased to announce tremendous success to the year across various facets of the business, with explosive year over year growth, expansion into new markets, securement of new and noteworthy retailers and celebrity partnerships of-note.

See below for a snapshot of some recent notable milestones:

New Retailers : ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Sprouts, BP Thorntons, Lowes Foods, GPM Investments

: ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Sprouts, BP Thorntons, Lowes Foods, GPM Investments New Markets : CT, DE, WI, OK, MO

: CT, DE, WI, OK, MO Leading Brand in Spec's Fine Wine & Spirits

Top Selling Brand for Circle K Nationwide

Position as #1 Hemp Beverage Supplier by Case Volume for GA

Celebrity partnerships underway with both Allen Iverson and Al Harrington

"We founded Horticulture Co. with a vision to build the next generation of adult beverage brands. As consumer preferences evolve beyond traditional alcohol, we see an opportunity to lead that transformation through great-tasting products, iconic brands, and responsible innovation that can scale nationally," states Saf Sadiq, President at Horticulture Co.

The company's current beverage portfolio is led by Tempter's Elevated Spritz and IVERSON THC Craft Sodas, developed in partnership with Allen Iverson and Viola.

Tempter's Spritz is positioned as a sleek, sexy, alcohol-alternative beverage. Current core flavors include Citrus, Strawberry and Blueberry, with both 5mg and 10mg THC offerings. The flavor and functionality include Citrus/Sativa for a bright, refreshing and uplifting profile; Strawberry/Hybrid for a fruit-forward, balanced profile; and Blueberry/Indica for a richer berry profile positioned around a calmer experience.

IVERSON, powered by Viola Brands and a mission of wellness backed by NBA Legend and Icon Allen Iverson, takes a more indulgent craft-soda approach. The 10mg 16oz can lineup includes Bubba Chuck Berry, a bold ripe-berry profile; Cran-Apple Crossover, combining tart cranberry with smooth apple; and 96 Nectarine, a smooth stone-fruit/nectarine profile.

"Partnering on the national rollout of Allen Iverson's hemp beverage line alongside Tempters allows us to meet growing demand with a product that aligns with our values - innovation, quality, and safety," states Rebekah Stevenson, Head of Packaged Beverage of Circle K.

From a distribution perspective, the company has built distribution across liquor, convenience, specialty and online channels, including placements with major retailers such as Circle K, Total Wine & More, Spec's Fine Wine & Spirits and ABC Fine Wine & Spirits.

Tempters and IVERSON initially launched through Circle K in Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina, with expansion into several other legal THC markets.

We encourage you to join for the journey ahead via @drinktempters or check us out at www.tempters.us and www.drinkviola.com.

Company Contact

Saf Sadiq

President

Tempters Drinks

[email protected]

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

Founder & CEO

The Industry Collective

609-432-2237

[email protected]

SOURCE Tempters