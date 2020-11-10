Hospital Beds Markets, 2025 - Leading Players are Arjo, Gendron, Hillrom, Invacare and Midmark

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Beds: Impact of COVID-19 and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights the current and future market potential for hospital beds and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends. The report also covers market projections through 2025, as well as key market players.



For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 to 2025. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues.



The Report Includes:

31 data tables and 23 additional tables

Comprehensive overview of the global markets for hospital beds industry and its sub-segments

Analyses of the global market trends, with corresponding market analysis data for 2018 and 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Estimation of the current/potential market size for hospital beds and market share analysis based on the type of care, type of hospital beds, end users and geographical regions

Discussion on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global hospital beds market

Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada , Germany , U.K., France , Italy , Spain , Japan , China , India , South Korea , Australia , Middle East and Africa

, , U.K., , , , , , , , , and Insights into the current market trends, opportunities and restraints, regulatory framework, and distribution chain analysis/value chain for the hospital beds market

Assessment of industry competitiveness among the manufacturers and distributors of hospital beds, their competitive landscape, global rankings, and major marketing strategies such as partnership, collaboration, acquisition and product launch

Profile descriptions of leading market participants, including Arjo, Gendron Inc., Hillrom, Invacare Corp. and Midmark Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview of Hospital Beds

History of Hospital Beds

Regulatory Scenario

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19

Production Capacity for Medical Supplies Addressing COVID-19

Impact on Supply Chain of Medical Devices

Impact on Production of Medical Devices in Middle East and Africa

and Impact on Insurance Providers

Impact on Health Technology Assessment

Threat to Healthcare Acquisitions

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Number of Hospitals

Increasing Number of Medical Emergencies

Increasing Geriatric Population

Market Restraints

High Cost and Maintenance of Automated Hospital Beds

Market Opportunities

Growing Trend of Home Care

Macroeconomic Indicators

Chapter 6 Market Factor Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Model

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Intensity of Rivalry

Value Chain Analysis

Research and Product Development

Manufacturing

Marketing and Sales

Post-Sales Services

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type of Care

Global Market for Hospital Beds by Type of Care

Acute Care

Long-Term Care

Psychiatric and Bariatric Care

Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Type

Global Market for Hospital Beds by Type

Electric

Semi-electric

Manual

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End User

Global Market for Hospital Beds by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Hospital Beds by Region

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Global Company Rankings

Global Hospital Bed Market Insights

Recent Developments in the Hospital Bed Market

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Amico Group Of Companies

Arjo

Gendron Inc.

Hillrom Services Inc.

Invacare Corp.

Linet

Medline Industries Inc.

Midmark Corp.

Paramount Bed Co., Ltd.

Stryker

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/icvixn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

