Hosts Global Strengthens Team with Key Appointments in Las Vegas and Texas

Heidi Baez Named General Manager of Hosts Las Vegas; Michelle Hunter Appointed Vice President of Sales for Hosts Texas

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosts Global is pleased to announce two strategic leadership appointments that reinforce the company's continued investment in delivering exceptional destination management services across two of the industry's most sought-after markets.

Heidi Baez has been named General Manager of Hosts Las Vegas, while Michelle Hunter joins the organization as Vice President of Sales for Hosts Texas, overseeing business development efforts across Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Austin.

These appointments reflect Hosts Global's commitment to investing in experienced industry leaders who embody the company's people-first culture, operational excellence, and passion for creating legendary experiences.

As General Manager of Hosts Las Vegas, Baez will oversee the destination's strategic growth, client experience, and operations. A respected hospitality and destination management professional with extensive experience in event operations and client service, Baez brings a deep understanding of the Las Vegas market and a reputation for building high-performing teams.

"Las Vegas is one of the most exciting destinations in the world for meetings, incentives, and events, and I am honored to lead the incredible Hosts Las Vegas team," said Heidi Baez, General Manager, Hosts Las Vegas. "Hosts is known for creativity, excellence, and authentic local expertise. I look forward to building on that legacy and helping our clients create unforgettable experiences that showcase everything Las Vegas has to offer."

In Texas, Michelle Hunter assumes the role of Vice President of Sales, where she will focus on driving strategic growth, expanding client relationships, and positioning Hosts Texas as a leading destination management partner throughout the region.

"Texas continues to be one of the most dynamic destinations for meetings and events, offering an incredible blend of innovation, culture, hospitality, and opportunity," said Michelle Hunter, Vice President of Sales, Hosts Texas. "I'm thrilled to join the Hosts family and collaborate with our teams, clients, and partners to drive growth while helping organizations create meaningful experiences across Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Austin."

The appointments come as Hosts Global continues to expand its presence and capabilities across North America, strengthening its ability to serve clients through local expertise and destination-specific leadership.

"Heidi's passion for hospitality, operational excellence, and team leadership make her an exceptional choice to lead Hosts Las Vegas," said Marti B. Winer, Senior Vice President & Regional General Manager, Western Region, Hosts Global. "She understands what makes this destination unique and how to translate that into extraordinary experiences for our clients. We are excited to see her lead the Las Vegas team into its next chapter."

"Michelle brings an incredible depth of sales expertise, relationship-building skills, industry knowledge, and a proven track record of strong team leadership to Hosts Texas," said Holly Valenti, Regional General Manager, South Region, Hosts Global. "Her ability to understand client goals and connect them with meaningful destination experiences will be instrumental as we continue growing throughout Texas and the broader South Region."

These leadership appointments further strengthen Hosts Global's reputation for top talent that will lead the industry into the future of destination management.

"At Hosts Global, our people are our greatest competitive advantage," said Kurt Paben, CEO of Hosts Global. "Heidi and Michelle each bring a unique combination of leadership, expertise, and passion that aligns perfectly with our values and vision. Their appointments reflect our continued commitment to building the strongest team in the industry and ensuring our clients receive the exceptional service and destination expertise that define the Hosts Global experience."

With more than 450 destinations worldwide, Hosts Global continues to invest in the people and partnerships that make legendary experiences possible for meeting planners, incentive groups, and organizations around the world.

About Hosts Global

Hosts Global is a full-service destination management company (DMC) with award-winning members in more than 450 destinations worldwide. Known for delivering legendary group experiences, Hosts Global's network of expert DMC members and strategic partners helps organizations plan and execute unforgettable meetings, incentives, and events.

Learn more at www.hosts-global.com.

SOURCE Hosts Global