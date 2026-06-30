Houdini II Set to Make History with High-Stakes Live Escape at Society of American Magicians Convention

African American magician and escape artist to perform 80 feet above ground during historic Houdini celebration in Appleton, Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- African American magician and escape artist Houdini II will perform at the Society of American Magicians Convention in Appleton, Wisconsin, on Thursday, July 2, 2026, in a history-making live escape event honoring the legacy of Harry Houdini.

Known for performing more than 100 escapes, Houdini II will appear during the convention's Houdini-themed celebration in Appleton, the city closely connected to the legendary escape artist's early life. The performance will take place at Houdini Plaza as part of the convention's public escape programming.

Houdini the second doing his one leg at Escape. Houdini II getting ready for a show

During the event, Houdini II is scheduled to attempt one of the most terrifying and dramatic escapes of his career: a suspended straitjacket escape 80 feet in the air, roughly the height of an eight-story building. The escape will be performed with no airbag or protective landing system beneath him.

This once-in-a-lifetime event marks a major moment in magic history. It is being presented as one of the largest live escape performances ever held at a magic convention and a historic milestone for African American representation in the world of magic and escape artistry.

Very few magicians attempt this style of suspended straitjacket escape because of the danger involved. The performance is one of the most dramatic escapes associated with the legacy of Harry Houdini and remains one of the most recognizable tests of nerve, skill, and showmanship in magic.

Houdini II's appearance brings together danger, legacy, cultural significance, and live spectacle in one unforgettable public performance. The event is expected to draw attention from the magic community, Houdini historians, local spectators, and members of the media as Appleton becomes the center of the magic world during the convention.

"Witness this straitjacket escape live, or is it just 'A Beautiful Day to Die'?" said Houdini II, referencing the title of his documentary.

The Society of American Magicians Convention will bring magicians, performers, historians, and fans to Appleton from July 1–4, 2026, for a major celebration of Houdini's lasting influence. Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this historic live escape.

Event Details

What: Houdini II Live Escape Performance

When: Thursday, July 2, 2026

Where: Houdini Plaza, Appleton, Wisconsin

Event: Society of American Magicians Convention

Media Contact

Houdini II / Houdini's World

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 404-488-0714

SOURCE Houdini's World