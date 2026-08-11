SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Student, a global student living technology company operating the world's largest student housing marketplace with over 2.5 million verified student rooms across 25+ countries including the UK, US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, and 18 European nations, has raised $2 million in seed capital through a mix of equity and debt. The funding will accelerate product innovation, AI capabilities and global expansion.

House of Student Secures $2 Million Seed as the Founder Behind the World's First Student Housing Marketplace Drives the Next Evolution of Global Student Living

The round is led by Saltwater Sutra, a New York-Mumbai based investment banking group, alongside Nirmitsu Inspirational Ventures. Other participants include Gautam Verlekar (co-founder, Saltwater Venture Sparks), Glen Fernandes (MD, Bank of New York Mellon), Richard McCallum (former MD & CEO, UK India Business Council), Ali Moosa (Exec-Vice Chairman, Singapore Gulf Bank), and other strategic investors. Existing investors from Unilodgers also continued their support.

The company was founded in 2025 by Vaibhav Verma, who earlier built Unilodgers, the world's first student housing marketplace, bootstrapping it until the company reached $109 million in valuation. For Verma, House of Student isn't a second venture but the continuation of a 15-year mission & responsibility towards students globally. Much of the original Unilodgers leadership, including leaders Ayushi Gupta and Deepak Bahuguna, has stayed on to build this next chapter.

Verma's inspiration traces back to his own housing struggles as a student in London and Nottingham, UK, where he relied on classifieds and broken networks to find accommodation, a gap that led him to found Unilodgers on principles of trust and care.

"We never started with the ambition of building an accommodation company," said Vaibhav Verma, Founder of House of Student. "Student housing was simply the first problem we wanted to solve. Today, our ambition is to become the world's most trusted company around student life."

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the sector significantly, including Unilodgers, prompting Verma and his team to ask a bigger question: what responsibility do they have to support students throughout their university journey? The answer was House of Student.

About House of Student

Headquartered in San Francisco with teams across India, the UK, and the Middle East, House of Student operates the world's largest student housing marketplace, with a broader mission to become the most trusted company around student life globally.

Learn more: https://houseofstudent.com/

SOURCE House of Student