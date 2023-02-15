Houseware market size to grow by USD 105.77 billion; Apac will account for 30% market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global houseware market size is estimated to grow by USD 105.77 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 313.18 billion. APAC will account for 30% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Houseware market - Five Forces

The global houseware market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Houseware Market 2023-2027

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Houseware market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Houseware market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), product (cookware and bakeware, kitchen tools and accessories, and tableware), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the offline distribution channel segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the benefits offered by offline distribution channels such as convenience in terms of contacting the vendor, the ability to choose from a variety of brands, and the availability of all products under a single roof.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global houseware market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global houseware market.

APAC will account for 30% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as the expanding middle-class population, growing disposable income, increase in employment rate, and changing lifestyles.

Houseware market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the introduction of houseware products with new designs and bright colors.

Customers are exhibiting high demand for brightly colored and stylish houseware products, such as kitchenware.

The demand for such products is especially high in the younger generation that is interested in buying products to express a unique sense of style.

To cater to the evolving demands of consumers, vendors are introducing a wide range of houseware products with new designs and distinctive colors, which is driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increase in the availability of private-label brands is the key trend in the market.

The market share of private label brands is increasing as many retailers are not highly focused on selling branded products.

This scenario is becoming more evident in developing countries where the demand for private-label brands is increasing.

Besides, some of the private-label brands are starting to offer premium houseware products that deliver better quality than most prominent brands.

The extensive availability and rising sophistication are increasing the acceptance of private-label brands among consumers, which will positively influence market growth.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The high competition from unorganized players is a major challenge in the market.

Market vendors are facing high competition from unorganized players that are not government and have irregular terms of employment.

Unorganized players offer products that are similar to those offered by vendors at a comparatively lesser price.

This is directly creating a negative impact on the pricing of popular brands, thereby reducing the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this houseware market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the houseware market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the houseware market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the houseware market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of houseware market vendors

The glass tableware market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.32% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,493.77 million between 2022 and 2027. The growth of the hospitality sector is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increasing availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.32% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by between 2022 and 2027. The growth of the hospitality sector is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increasing availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth. The household cleaning products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14.84 billion . Product innovation and portfolio extension are notably driving the household cleaning products market growth, although factors such as the need for balancing production cost, price, and quality of products may impede the market growth.

Houseware Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 105.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Breville Pty Ltd, Conair Corp., Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., Helen of Troy Ltd., Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Lenox Corp., Libbey Inc., Lifetime Brands Inc., LocknLock Co., Newell Brands Inc., Nordic Ware, NORITAKE Co. Ltd., SEB SA Co., Steelite International Ltd., Target Corp., Tuesday Morning Inc., Tupperware Brands Corp., Whirlpool Corp., and Zepter International Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

