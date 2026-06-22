HOUSTON TX HOT CHICKEN TAKES ITS HEAT GLOBAL WITH UK DEBUT

Cult-favorite Nashville hot chicken brand enters the UK through a master franchise deal with PizzaExpress, with three locations opening in 2026 and 50 planned over the next three years

LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston TX Hot Chicken (HHC), the Las Vegas-based fast-casual brand that has become one of the fastest-growing hot chicken concepts in the United States, today announced its first international expansion. The brand will make its way to the UK market through a master franchise agreement with PizzaExpress, one of the most established casual dining operators in the UK and Ireland with nearly 500 locations in its house of brands.

Three HHC locations are set to open in the UK in 2026, with plans to scale to 50 locations nationally over the next three years.

Houston TX Hot Chicken is bringing its cult-favorite hot chicken concept to the UK through a master franchise deal with PizzaExpress, one of the region’s leading casual dining operators. (Photo Credits: Houston TX Hot Chicken)

The partnership pairs HHC's cult-favorite brand and proven fast casual model with PizzaExpress's unmatched operational infrastructure and deep understanding of the UK consumer — a combination the two companies are betting will shake up Britain's QSR landscape.

"Working with the PizzaExpress team to expand for the first time internationally is truly a milestone moment for us," said Brian Simowitz, president of Houston TX Hot Chicken. "No one knows fried chicken better than HHC, and no one knows the UK market better than PizzaExpress. We can't wait to fly the coop and land in the UK, bringing something unexpected and exciting to chicken consumers."

HHC has built its U.S. following on the strength of an unapologetically bold menu and an electric brand experience that blends craveable food with car culture and social-media-ready energy. The brand's signature offering — the Original Hot Chicken Sandwich — is available across a range of heat levels, culminating in "Houston, We Have a Problem!," a waiver-required 2 million Scoville unit experience that has become a viral phenomenon. The full menu includes hot chicken sandwiches, tenders and waffles, nuggets, loaded fries, house-made lemonades, and HHC's famous house sauce.

"We're thrilled to add HHC to our house of brands, bringing something truly distinctive to the UK market: bold flavor, real energy and an experience that stands apart," said Paula MacKenzie, Group CEO of PizzaExpress. "This is chicken unlike you've seen it before."

The UK openings mark a significant step for HHC's expansion following a period of explosive domestic growth. Founded in 2021, the brand has scaled to locations across nine states and has cultivated a fanbase of nearly 400,000 social media followers. HHC has 100+ franchises sold in the U.S. and it ranked No. 217 on the 2025 Inc. 5000.

HHC's U.S. growth is backed by Savory Fund, a Utah-based private equity firm that has invested in category-defining restaurant brands like Swig and Mo' Bettahs.

For more information, visit HHC.ooo.

ABOUT HOUSTON TX HOT CHICKEN

HHC prides itself on serving all-natural, buttermilk marinated, cooked-to-order chicken to its guests and to be one of the most exciting hot chicken brands in the U.S. and beyond.

ABOUT SAVORY FUND

Savory is a private equity firm that combines over $750 million in assets under management with a growth playbook developed over 18 years. Savory is invested in 12 brands: Swig, R&R BBQ, PINCHO, Via 313, HHC, Mo' Bettahs, Saigon Hustle, Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, South Block, Hawkers, and Bonrue.

ABOUT PIZZAEXPRESS

PizzaExpress is one of the leading casual dining operators in the UK and Ireland, operating nearly 500 locations across the region and more than 100 international sites across 14 territories. Founded in London in 1965, PizzaExpress is the master franchisee for Houston TX Hot Chicken across Europe.

SOURCE Savory Fund