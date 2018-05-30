Houston Unites Again: Hosting The Most Influential Education Conference

Partner with host Genius Power Productions (GPP) to ensure the success of this awe-inspiring day.

GPP has signed the 3 most influential, educational keynote speakers to lead the day. Dave Burgess, author of NYT Bestseller Teach Like A Pirate, Todd Nesloney, author of Kids Deserve It and Stories From Webb and Hamish Brewer, the Nationally Recognized Title I, Relentless Principal, will be together for the first time! These educational leaders provide motivation, detailed and purposeful classroom tools and command the room when speaking on what students deserve. The conference will be held at George R Brown Convention Center from 8:30-5 in a luncheon setting.

The founder of Genius Power Productions, Misty Malone, aims to transform teacher engagement by driving respect and support of the profession. This transformation ultimately allows students to receive what they deserve in a classroom. This annual event is the momentum needed to drive positive change, share innovative ideas, motivate educators and prepare our classrooms with necessary resources.

"Educators are our children's everything! Our children experience a minimum of 60 teachers, 15 administrators, and over 16K hours across 12+ years, growth and development in our school communities. It is critical that this time spent be exceptionally positive, supportive, and a stimulating environment for everyone involved," she said. She continued with, "It is my aspiration to create a day that rejuvenates educators, provides them essential resources and starts the school year with endless possibilities! I want to be the 'Oprah' of Educational Conferences!"

Genius Power Productions provides student and educator support by pioneering new practices and strategies in classrooms with a Day With A Genius, 21st Century Professional Development, a free National Read It Forward Program and the Annual Genius Power Productions Kick-Off Conference! Follow @nextlevelgenius on a journey to empower and advocate for our teachers and students, statewide!

Contact

info@geniuspowerproductions.com

Misty Malone 713.992.4857

www.geniuspowerproductions.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/houston-unites-again-hosting-the-most-influential-education-conference-300656622.html

SOURCE Genius Power Productions

Related Links

http://www.geniuspowerproductions.com

