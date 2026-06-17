How Clients Are Treated Is as Important as the Legal Outcome Itself, New 2026 Legal CX Report® Finds

New research shows clients judge law firms on both the result and the experience, and that experience, which the half of the equation firms fully control, is what turns satisfied clients into advocates.

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Case Status®, the leading AI-powered client experience platform for law firms, today released the Legal CX Report®, its annual study of how law firms deliver, measure, and grow through client experience, or CX. The report overturns a long-held industry assumption that a strong legal result is what matters to satisfy clients. In reality, clients judge firms on both the outcome and how they were treated along the way, and the firms seeing the strongest growth are the ones that treat client experience as half the equation, not an afterthought.

The findings are based on independent research conducted by Researchscape, an independent market research firm, including a survey of over 430 attorneys, law firm executives, and legal services clients. The Legal CX Report also draws on anonymized data from the Case Status Platform, providing a uniquely comprehensive view of how client experience translates into firm growth.

Clients Judge Firms on Both the Outcome and the Experience

For decades, law firms have operated on a simple assumption: win the case and the client will be happy. The Legal CX Report calls this the Outcome Illusion, and the data dismantles it. Clients do not separate the legal work from the experience of being a client. They evaluate both together. The largest group of clients weighs the legal outcome and how they were treated equally when deciding whether to return to a firm. And because outcomes are shaped by facts, timing, and circumstances that no firm fully controls, the experience becomes the more dependable driver of how clients feel. It is also the half of the equation a firm can win every time: clients who prioritize how they are treated report higher satisfaction and greater loyalty, with 49% saying they would return to their firm for future legal needs, compared with 39% of clients focused on the outcome alone.

"Clients don't experience the verdict and the relationship as two separate things. They experience them as one," said Andy Seavers, CEO of Case Status. "Outcomes are never fully in your control, but how you treat people is. That is the most dependable way to shape how clients feel about your firm, and it is half of the equation that too many firms treat as an afterthought."

Satisfaction Is a False Signal

Even when firms satisfy clients, that satisfaction rarely turns into advocacy. While 3 in 4 clients say they are completely or very satisfied, only 41% would recommend their legal team, and just 29% would leave a positive online review. Only 37% describe their firm as "caring." Case Status calls this the Silent Majority Problem: when satisfied clients stay quiet, a firm becomes invisible at the exact moment a prospective client is searching for representation.

"Think about all the times you've gotten a mediocre restaurant meal," describes Jordan L. Couch, a Partner at Palace Law who gave an early read of the report's findings. "The server asks, 'Was everything OK?' and you say, 'Yes, great, thank you!' It's human nature. A five-star Uber ride is one where you reach your destination, regardless of what else happened along the way. People don't always say what they're thinking. This is why a legal client may say they're satisfied even though they didn't feel particularly cared for or valued."

Recommendations Beat Advertising

When choosing a firm, clients rely on recommendations, reviews, and referrals far more than traditional marketing. Just 5% of clients say traditional advertising most influences their decision to contact a firm, yet attorneys report that 47% of their new clients already come through referrals. The data makes the case that client experience, not ad spend, is a firm's most efficient growth engine.

Ben Leader, Managing Partner at Elrod Pope, also gave the report a thorough review. "I'm seeing and hearing more firms investing in client experience these days. It doesn't seem like anyone thinks of these as marketing line items, but it makes so much sense when you see it laid out in front of you. Client experience is driving people to your door by way of recommendations, reviews, and referrals. Of course, it's a marketing investment."

Proof That Client Experience Drives Growth

For the first time, Case Status connected day-to-day firm operations to public reputation. Analyzing thousands of Google reviews across a sample of firms, the company matched 92% of those reviews back to confirmed clients and identified three operational levers that consistently separate firms with strong reputations. Clients who use the firm's mobile app are 2.3 times more likely to leave a review. Clients whose satisfaction is measured through Net Promoter Score are 4.9 times more likely. Clients asked at the settlement or resolution stage are 6.4 times more likely. Firms that combine all three earn a weighted average rating of 4.82 stars, with 94% of reviews at five stars.

"This is the first time anyone in legal can draw a straight line from how a firm operates to how its clients show up publicly," said Seavers. "When you build systems around client experience, your clients do the marketing for you."

The Change Paradox: Fossil Firms and Future Firms

The most striking finding is the gap between intent and action. While 93% of attorneys say they are willing to change how they operate to better serve clients, most firms still rely on phone calls, emails, and in-person meetings rooted in a different era. Case Status calls this the Change Paradox, and it is the dividing line between two kinds of firms: Fossil Firms, which treat client communication as a burden and assume legal skill alone is enough, and Future Firms, which build systems that deliver clarity and connection at scale.

"Attorneys aren't resisting change. They're stuck, because without the right systems, good intentions default to old habits," said Seavers. "The firms that win the next decade won't necessarily be the best lawyers. They will be the ones who pair great legal work with an experience clients can't wait to talk about."

To download the full 2026 Legal CX Report, please visit https://www.casestatus.com/legal-cx-report-2026. Case Status will present the findings in a live webinar on July 8, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

About Case Status

Case Status is the leading AI-powered legal technology company for client engagement, with a vision to redefine how law firms interact with their clients. Our innovative, secure software platform and intuitive 5-star rated app simplify client engagement by providing real-time updates, secure messaging, and AI-powered insights to keep clients informed every step of the way. Seamlessly integrating with case management systems, Case Status streamlines communication, boosts client satisfaction, and drives positive reviews and referrals. Our goal is simple: to enhance the experience for both clients and attorneys.

Media Contact: Betsy Kinney [email protected]

SOURCE Case Status