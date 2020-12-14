How COVID-19 is Affecting 5G, 2020 Report - Focus on China, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom & United States

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "How COVID-19 is Affecting 5G - Validating Use Cases Despite the Impact of the Health Crisis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses and measures the economic and societal impact that this public health crisis has had on regional 5G markets, and those in several advanced countries.

The public health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the entire planet, since it first appeared in late 2019. The crisis forced a number of countries to scale back their economic activity for several weeks, if not months.

As a result, the global economy has fallen into its deepest recession since the Great Depression of 1929 - a recession that has affected every single industry worldwide. Even if telecommunications have helped sustain businesses that could continue to operate virtually, the telecoms industry itself, 5G included, has felt the impact of the pandemic.

Countries covered:

China

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

United States

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. COVID-19 is Having a Strong and Disparate Impact on 5G

2.1. 5G in Europe the Hardest Hit by COVID-19

2.2. Things Not Expected to Be Back on Track Until 2026

2.3. National Snapshots

2.4. COVID-19 Created an Opportunity to Validate 5G Use Cases

2.5. COVID-19 Rekindled the Anti-Mobile Technology Backlash

3. Regional Analysis

3.1. Main Commercial Launches Around the World

3.2. 5G Launches in Europe

3.3. Europe

3.4. Asia

3.5. North America

3.6. Latin America & Middle East/North Africa

4. Analysis by Country

4.1. France

4.2. The UK

4.3. Italy

4.4. Spain

4.5. Germany

4.6. China

4.7. USA

5. Annexes

5.1. Methodology

5.2. The IMF's Post-COVID-19 GDP Projections

5.3. The European Commission's Unemployment Forecasts



Companies Mentioned

AT&T ( USA )

) Bouygues Telecom ( France )

) BT/EE (UK)

China Broadcasting Network ( China )

) China Mobile ( China )

) China Telecom ( China )

) China Unicom ( China )

) Free ( France )

) MasMovil ( Spain )

) Orange ( France , Spain )

, ) SFR ( France )

) Sprint ( USA )

) T-Mobile ( Germany , USA )

, ) Telecom Italia ( Italy )

) Telefonica ( Germany , Spain , UK)

, , UK) Three UK (UK)

Verizon Wireless ( USA )

) Vodafone ( Germany , Spain , Italy )

, , ) Wind Tre ( Italy )

