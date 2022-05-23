How to Succeed in Turbulent Times

PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Community Forum webinar series from the Auerbach Global-Impact Foundation (www.theAGIF.org) designed to empower nonprofits' success will launch this week. These three one-hour, interactive webinars are provided at no charge to nonprofit leaders in any field.

The first, on May 25th at 9am PT / noon ET, will be on Sustainable Strategic Planning and will cover steps needed to start the planning process, how to evaluate whether your plan is sustainable, and how to succeed with a solid strategic plan.

The format will be a Zoom presentation and a participants' collaborative Q&A session. The presenters will be AGIF Director, Dr. Delores Springs, and AGIF Advisor, Mr. Jim Brynes. Both have extensive backgrounds in nonprofit leadership, board development, plan implementation, and fundraising.

The AGIF is a worldwide nonprofit to grow the impact of other nonprofits through funding and education. Its free Forums help industry leaders develop business skills, discover solutions to improve capacity-building activities, meet and engage with industry experts, and learn about critical resources to overcome turbulent and challenging times.

Additional Forums will be on Fundraising and Development Success strategies (June 29th); and Improving Program outcomes (July 20th).

While registration is free, nonprofits must first register, also for free, with their contact information and mission statements in the AGIF Directory.

To register for the Forums and obtain the Zoom link, please go to

https://www.theagif.org/events

Contact: Philip B. Auerbach, 267 865 6890 x 107, [email protected]

SOURCE Auerbach Global-Impact Foundation