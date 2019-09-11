How You Can Help People Who Are Losing Their Vision

CLEVELAND, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people suffer from eye disease, and many eye diseases can result in partial or total loss of vision. Cleveland Sight Center is available to people with vision loss in the local area. The goal is to help them improve their quality of life.

Vision Impairment Can Ruin Lives

Losing vision can be hard to deal with. As vision loss sets in, many lose the ability to do every day activities. Independence can disappear overnight. Loss of vision will change the way a person can live. And many don't know that the Low Vision Clinic at Cleveland Sight Center is available to help.

Upon visiting the clinic, optometrists will perform a low vision examination for each client. This will allow them to figure out which low vision aids will best help each client's remaining vision. The professional staff will also teach clients how to use aids on a daily basis to improve their quality of life.

Clients will better understand their ability to do the following:

School and work

Daily life activities

Hobbies

Transportation

How You Can Help People who are Vision Impaired

Do you have a family member, friend or patient in need? Please don't hesitate to refer them. The Clinic's direct number is 216-658-4567. This simple act can change someone's life for the better. It's just a matter of them knowing that the Low Vision Clinic services are available. So please do keep this in mind.

About The Low Vision Clinic

The Low Vision Clinic is conveniently located in University Circle at 1909 East 101st Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44106. For more information, please visit www.clevelandsightcenter.org. The Clinic accepts most forms of insurance. Low Vision Exams are billed through medical insurance, Medicare and Medicaid. Private plans are accepted as well.

CONTACT: Contact: Steven Frohwerk, 216 658 4562, sfrohwerk@clevelandsightcenter.org

SOURCE Cleveland Sight Center

Related Links

clevelandsightcenter.org

