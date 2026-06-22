Howard County Economic Development Authority Selects Homegrown Technology Company App Beacon to Power Community Engagement Across Howard County's Business and Innovation Ecosystem

COLUMBIA, Md., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA) has selected App Beacon to power its community engagement platforms for both Howard County business support initiatives and the Maryland Innovation Center (MIC), marking a full-circle milestone for a technology company that grew within the very ecosystem it now helps strengthen.

HCEDA & MIC Mobile Apps

Founded in Howard County, App Beacon participated in the entrepreneurial community supported by HCEDA and the Maryland Innovation Center, leveraging mentorship, resources, partnerships, and programming designed to help emerging companies grow and scale. Today, App Beacon's technology serves as the digital foundation that enables HCEDA and MIC to deliver those same resources and opportunities to businesses and entrepreneurs throughout the region.

The HCEDA application serves as a centralized mobile hub where the broader Howard County business community can access economic development resources, funding opportunities, business support programs, events, and important announcements. The members-only Maryland Innovation Center application provides entrepreneurs, startup founders, mentors, and innovation partners with a dedicated digital community featuring educational resources, startup support programs, networking opportunities, mentor connections, and innovation-focused content.

Together, the two applications create fully branded mobile experiences that carry the HCEDA and Maryland Innovation Center names and identities directly onto members' mobile devices. Through personalized content, event notifications, resource libraries, member directories, and targeted communications, HCEDA and MIC can engage their communities through a dedicated channel designed specifically for their organizations.

"This partnership represents more than the implementation of a new technology platform," said Jennifer Jones, CEO of the Howard County Economic Development Authority. "The HCEDA application allows us to engage the broader business community while the Maryland Innovation Center application provides a dedicated experience for our members, mentors, and partners. Together, these platforms help us strengthen connections, increase awareness of available resources, and expand the reach of our programs across Howard County. More importantly, this partnership represents exactly what we strive to achieve. App Beacon grew within our innovation ecosystem. Seeing the App Beacon team return as a solution provider demonstrates the lasting impact of investing in entrepreneurs. Through these applications, we can scale the same support system that helped App Beacon grow and deliver those resources to even more businesses and entrepreneurs across Howard County."

For App Beacon, the partnership represents more than a new customer relationship. It reflects the impact of an innovation ecosystem designed to help entrepreneurs succeed and the opportunity to help extend that impact to future generations of Howard County businesses.

"The MIC and HCEDA played a meaningful role in our growth as a company," said Hector Ocasio, Founder and CEO of App Beacon. "The mentorship, resources, partnerships, and support available through Howard County's innovation ecosystem helped us navigate challenges, accelerate our growth, and build a stronger business. What makes this partnership so meaningful is that our platform now helps HCEDA and MIC scale the same support system that contributed to our success. We are proud to help expand the impact."

As Howard County continues to invest in innovation and economic growth, the partnership serves as a powerful example of how local organizations can support entrepreneurs who ultimately become contributors to the ecosystem that helped them succeed.

About Howard County Economic Development Authority

The Howard County Economic Development Authority is dedicated to fostering economic growth, supporting businesses, attracting investment, and creating opportunities that strengthen Howard County's economy and quality of life. Through strategic programs, partnerships, and resources, HCEDA helps businesses start, grow, and succeed.

About Maryland Innovation Center

The Maryland Innovation Center is Howard County's premier innovation hub, providing entrepreneurs, startups, and emerging companies with the resources, mentorship, workspace, and connections needed to accelerate growth and commercialization.

About App Beacon

App Beacon provides community engagement systems delivered through fully branded mobile applications. The platform helps organizations strengthen communication, increase engagement, and create personalized experiences through mobile technology. Today, App Beacon supports businesses, community organizations, economic development agencies, innovation centers, and member-based organizations across the United States.

Media Contact

Hector Ocasio

Founder & CEO

App Beacon

[email protected]

240-424-8055

SOURCE App Beacon