Howmet Aerospace to Present at Bernstein's 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (SDC)

PITTSBURGH, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) announced today that John C. Plant, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at Bernstein's 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (SDC) on Wednesday, May 27th, 2026, at 8:00 AM ET.

A real-time webcast of the event will be available on the "Investors/Events and Presentations" section of www.howmet.com, where a webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace, gas turbine, and transportation industries. The Company's primary businesses focus on engine components, fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency, including in aerospace, defense, and gas turbine applications, as well as forged aluminum wheels for commercial transportation. With approximately 1,200 granted and pending patents, the Company's differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com.

Dissemination of Company Information

Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.

SOURCE Howmet Aerospace Inc.