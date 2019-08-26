HRH Dr. Percy Tamayo Joins C3 International, Inc. as Vice President

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- C3® International, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company that has played a leadership role in the emerging cannabinoid therapeutics health sector, today officially announced that HRH Dr. Percy Tamayo is joining the company in the role of Vice President. Together the two aim to continue the push to increase quality of life through Idrasil®, the first standardized form of medical cannabis.

Dr. Tamayo's story is one of a singular focus on helping the world be a better place. His current roles and involvement are numerous, reflecting the expanse of his influence and passion. Dr. Tamayo is the current Secretary General and President of the General Assembly at the World Organization on Economic Digital Monetary and Social Development.

Dr. Tamayo is also currently: High Commissioner of Human Right of (WHC) World Humanity Commission, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Global Sovereign Funds LLC; Ambassador of Peace for The Institute of Peace and Development; Global Ambassador for Human Rights and Peace Advice Council; Chairman of the Board for USNation Financial Group SAC; Co-Founder and Secretary General for the United Nations University for Global Peace; Global Goodwill Ambassador (GGA) Supreme Chief Justice and Minister of Foreign Affairs for the International Economic Arbitration Court; Governor of North America for The World Leaders Forum, Founder of World Wisdom Initiative Organisation.

"The promise of prescription cannabis in helping alleviate suffering is unprecedented, and C3 International is positioned to spearhead this medical revolution," says Dr. Percy Tamayo. "My lifelong mission has been to promote initiatives to improve humanity's quality of life. The dream of world peace goes hand in hand with measures such as relieving pain and improving both physical and mental health."

Idrasil provides the medicinal analgesic and therapeutic benefits of cannabis, while being a superior alternative to opiates and life-threatening narcotics. Idrasil empowers physicians and caregivers to give patients safe, non-addictive, measurable dosages. Conditions treated with Idrasil include, but are not limited to, AIDS; anorexia; arthritis; autism; anxiety/depression; cancer; chronic pain; glaucoma; migraines; persistent muscle spasms; Parkinson's; seizures; severe nausea; Tourette's Syndrome, and any other chronic or a persistent medical symptoms that substantially limit major life activities as defined in the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

"We are at a crossroads in the history of pharmaceuticals," states Steele C. Smith, Chief Executive Officer for C3 International. "For too long, patients have been given only two options when it comes to pain reduction. Broader solutions such as over the counter pain relief has been paired with extremely powerful and potentially addictive opioid drugs. We see the havoc that this two track philosophy has wreaked across the globe. Idrasil is finally the third safe pain management solution that the world has been waiting for."

Idrasil also offers relief for patients struggling with clinical endocannabinoid deficiencies (CECD). CECD is a serious disorder that has a proven link to various disorders such as migraines, Fibromyalgia, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), and other treatment-resistant syndromes. Patients that want natural relief from CECD-related ailments, seek to reduce or stop existing pharmaceutical or over-the-counter dependencies, and want to curb the negative side effects or addictions of opiates and narcotics can benefit from Idrasil.

Idrasil consists of a proprietary blend of concentrated cannabis extract that is 100% natural and organic. C3's proprietary process isolates all of the cannabinoids from the cloned cannabis plant, resulting in pure natural extraction in pill form to eliminate the unwanted euphoria and social risks associated with smoking cannabis products and unpredictable dosages of edible confections. Idrasil is a natural product that looks like any pill on the market.

Idrasil is aseptically processed and bacteria-free with a manufacturing process that is FDA-compliant. Idrasil is manufactured in a sterile ISO 9001 certified laboratory with a standardized and consistent 12.5mg, 25mg, or 100mg dose pill. Idrasil is categorized by the FDA as Generally Regarded As Safe (GRAS).

Prescribing Idrasil and Legal Issues

Any California licensed physician can prescribe or recommend the use of medical Idrasil. Presently, Idrasil is available only to California residents according to multiple medical cannabis laws passed by the state. California passed Proposition 215 in 1996 (The Compassionate Use Act) and Senate Bill 420, was written into law in 2003, to clarify the scope of the Act for state patients, caregivers and law enforcement. Idrasil will be available in other states as the legal situation changes.

C3 offers free medical insurance billing to most major insurance providers and employer-provided policies such as PacifiCare, Aetna, Cigna, Universal Care and United Health Care, for both PPOs and HMOs and the State Compensation Insurance Fund. Prescription Idrasil is currently not covered via Kaiser, Medi-Cal or Medicare.

About Idrasil and C3 International

The mission of C3 International, Inc. is to manufacture the unique Intellectual Property for Idrasil, a major advancement in the standardization and administering of natural cannabinoids, in a tablet. Idrasil is a holistic alternative to addictive opiates and life-threatening narcotics, without euphoria. For more information on C3 International, Inc. visit www.c3internationalinc.com . To learn more about Idrasil, go to www.idrasil.com .

DISCLAIMER: THESE STATEMENTS HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. FURTHERMORE, NONE OF THE INFORMATION ON THIS PAGE SHOULD BE USED AS A SUBSTITUTE FOR THE ADVICE OF AN APPROPRIATELY QUALIFIED PHYSICIAN OR OTHER HEALTHCARE PROVIDER. THIS INFORMATION IS ONLY MEANT FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES.

