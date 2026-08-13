HTCO Highlights Strengthening Dry Bulk Market as BDI Rises Approximately 9.2% in July and Shipping Equities Gain Investor Attention

NEW YORK, Aug 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- High-Trend International Group (Nasdaq: HTCO) ("HTCO" or the "Company") today highlighted improving conditions in the global dry bulk shipping market. HTCO Management believes these developments may provide a more favorable operating environment for the industry, although future operating results will depend on cargo volumes, charter arrangements, operating costs and other company-specific factors.

Improving Freight-Rate Environment May Support Industry Operating Conditions

According to the Baltic Exchange, the Baltic Dry Index ("BDI") reached 2,732 points as of July 31, 2026, representing an increase of approximately 9.2% during July. Market conditions differed across vessel classes, with Capesize and Panamax indices strengthening while the Supramax index remained comparatively weaker.

According to Baltic Exchange market commentary and other publicly available shipping market reports, the recent market recovery has been associated with stronger Capesize freight rates, increased long-haul iron ore cargo activity from Brazil and West Africa, and tighter effective vessel capacity resulting from adjustments to certain international shipping routes. At the same time, geopolitical risks surrounding the Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and the Strait of Hormuz have contributed to rerouting, waiting time, insurance premiums and bunker fuel costs for certain vessels, contributing to greater divergence among vessel classes and trading routes.

HTCO believes that higher dry bulk freight rates and the continuing reconfiguration of global shipping routes may contribute to a more favorable operating environment for shipping companies, including those with flexible vessel deployment, established customer relationships and effective cost pass-through mechanisms. For shipping operations conducted under spot voyage charters or other short-term freight arrangements, increases in market freight rates may be reflected more quickly in customer pricing. The extent of any benefit, however, will depend on bunker fuel prices, war-risk insurance premiums, crew-related expenses, extended voyage durations and port delays.

HTCO Operating Performance and Management Perspective

As previously reported by the Company in its unaudited financial statements for the six months ended April 30, 2026, revenue increased 38.3% year over year to $137.5 million from $99.4 million, Total Voyage Days increased 37.4% from 3,420 days to 4,698 days, and Average Charge Per Day increased 0.7% from approximately $28,945 to $29,149.

Mr. Bruce He, CEO of HTCO stated: "Leveraging our experience in international shipping and logistics, we will continue to evaluate market opportunities carefully, optimize resource allocation and strengthen the quality of our shipping revenue and operating cash flow while maintaining disciplined geopolitical, operational and financial risk management."

Dry Bulk Equities Attract Renewed Capital-Market Attention

In addition to improving freight indices, the share-price performance of selected publicly traded dry bulk shipping companies may reflect renewed investor interest in portions of the dry bulk shipping sector.

According to a May 2026 analysis titled "Dry Bulk Shipping Is Quietly Racking Up Impressive Stock Market Gains," Lloyd's List reported that, as of the article's publication date, selected U.S.-listed dry bulk shipping companies with market capitalizations above $300 million had increased approximately 37% year to date, compared with approximately 5% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF. Over the preceding 12 months, the selected dry bulk shipping companies had increased approximately 91%, compared with approximately 29% for the benchmark. Separately, according to Bloomberg, EuroDry Ltd., a publicly traded dry bulk vessel owner, generated a year-to-date total return of approximately 106.6% through July 31, 2026.

HTCO Management believes the combination of strengthening freight indices and the market performance discussed above may suggest improving investor sentiment toward portions of the dry bulk shipping sector. However, investor valuations are influenced by numerous company-specific factors, and these market observations should not be interpreted as predictive of HTCO's future operating results, financial performance or share-price performance.

About High-Trend International Group

High-Trend International Group is a global ocean transportation company with core businesses in international shipping.

Market Data Sources Disclosure

Unless otherwise indicated, market information cited in this press release was obtained from publicly available sources, including the Baltic Exchange, Bloomberg, Lloyd's List, Clarksons Research, BIMCO Market Analysis, and the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes these sources to be reliable, it has not independently verified all third-party information referenced in this press release. Such information is provided solely for general market context. References to other publicly traded companies and third-party market analyses are provided solely for market context and should not be interpreted as indicative of HTCO's future operating performance, financial results or share-price performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "will," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE High-Trend International Group