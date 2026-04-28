HTK Maintains Top 20 Broker-Dealer Ranking for Second Consecutive Year

Broker-dealer RIA supporting 1847Financial financial professionals continues to scale

PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HTK, the broker-dealer and RIA supporting financial professionals affiliated with 1847Financial, has maintained its Top 20 ranking in Financial Advisor magazine, coming in at No. 20 for the second consecutive year.

The Financial Advisor ranking is based on revenue and serves as a measure of scale and performance among independent broker-dealers.

HTK first reached the Top 20 in 2025. Maintaining this position in 2026 reflects continued growth and the strength of the platform.

"As we continue to grow, our focus remains on supporting financial professionals as they build and scale their businesses," said Heather Nagengast, President of 1847Financial. "Maintaining our Top 20 position reflects both the progress we are making and the investments we are continuing to make in the tools, resources, and support they rely on every day."

Financial professionals affiliated with 1847Financial have access to a fully integrated model that combines wealth management capabilities through HTK with protection solutions through Penn Mutual. This structure provides the flexibility to operate independently, supported by local leadership and national resources.

This recognition reflects the continued evolution of a platform designed to scale alongside the financial professionals it serves, while maintaining a focus on growth, flexibility, and long-term business building.

Top 20 broker-dealer ranking based on financial figures as of Dec. 31, 2025. Ranking published by Financial Advisor magazine. For the full report, visit fa-mag.com.

Securities and Investment Advisory services offered through Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC (HTK). Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC. 800-873-7637, www.htk.com. 1847Financial is affiliated with Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC. 8881756RG_Apr28

Media Contact:

Julie Mullarkey

Marketing & Communications

1847Financial

[email protected]

267-879-9478

About 1847Financial

1847 Financial, LLC (1847Financial) is Penn Mutual's affiliated distribution organization that helps financial professionals build strong and sustainable financial practices. Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC (HTK) is a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer offering wealth management solutions and services. 1847Financial and HTK are domiciled in Delaware and are wholly owned subsidiaries of Penn Mutual. HTK is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

SOURCE 1847Financial