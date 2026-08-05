HTZ UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

Market impact focus: The complaint alleges HTZ investors suffered a sharp repricing after Hertz announced a dilutive financing, reduced EBITDA guidance, and unexpected used-car market softness just weeks after liquidity assurances.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 7, 2026 and June 23, 2026. Find out if you may qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

HTZ closed at $3.00 on June 24, 2026 after declining more than 40% following Hertz's announcement of a $300 million Exchangeable Senior First-Lien Secured PIK Notes offering, a share-lending transaction involving more than 37 million shares, and second-quarter Adjusted Corporate EBITDA guidance of $50 million to $80 million. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 22, 2026.

The Alleged Market Impact on HTZ Shares

The action claims the June 24, 2026 announcement rapidly changed how investors valued Hertz. As alleged, the market had previously received statements that Hertz expected liquidity to improve and that used-car market weakness was manageable.

The complaint contends that the financing announcement and EBITDA guidance cut caused investors to reassess the Company's liquidity needs, dilution risk, fleet economics, and exposure to used-car residual values.

Dilution and Guidance Shock Alleged by the Filing

According to the filing, Hertz announced a financing structure that included PIK notes due 2030 and a concurrent share-lending offering from which Hertz would receive no proceeds. The next day, the offering allegedly priced on more dilutive terms, including an upsizing to $350 million, potential expansion to $400 million, a 6.75% coupon, an exchange price of approximately $3.58, and borrowed common stock sold at $2.70 per share.

Market Impact Facts for HTZ Investors

Hertz reported approximately $837 million of liquidity at the end of the first quarter.

The Company later announced a $300 million PIK note financing and more than 37 million borrowed shares.

Second-quarter Adjusted Corporate EBITDA guidance was reduced to a range of $50 million to $80 million.

HTZ closed at $3.00 on June 24, 2026, after a decline of more than 40%.

Joseph Levi on the Alleged HTZ Repricing

"When a stock declines more than 40% after a financing and guidance reset, investors deserve a careful review of what the market had been told beforehand. The complaint alleges that Hertz shareholders were exposed to dilution and liquidity risks that were not adequately disclosed before the June 24 announcement." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HTZ Lawsuit

Q: What court was the HTZ class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Ft. Myers Division, and asserts claims under the federal securities laws.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the HTZ lawsuit? A: The complaint names Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. and senior executives West and Haralson who allegedly signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures during the Class Period.

Q: What specific misstatements does the HTZ lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Hertz made materially false or misleading statements regarding liquidity sufficiency, used-car market softness, fleet depreciation, and the Company's ability to manage residual-value pressure through its Back-to-Basics strategy.

Q: How much did HTZ stock drop? A: Shares fell more than 40% to close at $3.00 on June 24, 2026 after Hertz announced a dilutive financing, unexpected used-car market softness, and reduced Adjusted Corporate EBITDA guidance.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my HTZ shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP