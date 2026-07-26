Huawei Unveils Xinghe AI CloudCampus SaaS Service Platform in South Africa to Build a Solid Foundation for the Digital Economy

JOHANNESBURG, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei Network Summit 2026 (HNS 2026) in Johannesburg, Huawei unveiled its all-new Xinghe AI CloudCampus SaaS Service Platform for South Africa. Through this platform, South Africa—the economic engine and digital hub of the African continent—will significantly lower the barrier to AI adoption, helping local enterprises bridge the digital divide and driving forward regional intelligent transformation.

Four Key Platform Capabilities Driving Cloud-Managed Network Upgrades for South African Government Agencies and Enterprises

Shi Lei, Vice President of the NCE Data Communication Domain, Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, delivering a speech

The newly launched Xinghe AI CloudCampus SaaS Service Platform focuses on four core capabilities: flexibility, agility, intelligence, and scalability. Together, these capabilities deliver a centralized, secure, and reliable cloud-managed network infrastructure for South African government agencies and enterprises.

Key highlights of this platform include:

Flexible business models : The platform offers a pure SaaS subscription model, enabling customers to use it with zero CAPEX and pay-as-you-grow flexibility, dramatically lowering upfront investment. Backed by Huawei's local service team, the platform guarantees data privacy and regulatory compliance while supporting automated periodic updates, ensuring enterprises always stay at the forefront of technology.

: The platform offers a pure SaaS subscription model, enabling customers to use it with zero CAPEX and pay-as-you-grow flexibility, dramatically lowering upfront investment. Backed by Huawei's local service team, the platform guarantees data privacy and regulatory compliance while supporting automated periodic updates, ensuring enterprises always stay at the forefront of technology. Agile deployment : Powered by SD-Branch technology, the platform supports bulk branch network configuration and plug-and-play device deployment. Whether opening new stores, branch offices, or temporary sites, enterprises can rapidly roll out networks, boosting business responsiveness by over 80%.

: Powered by SD-Branch technology, the platform supports bulk branch network configuration and plug-and-play device deployment. Whether opening new stores, branch offices, or temporary sites, enterprises can rapidly roll out networks, boosting business responsiveness by over 80%. AI-powered O&M : Through an embedded AI-assisted O&M copilot, the platform automatically identifies and resolves 80% of common network issues, freeing O&M personnel from tedious routine inspections. This slashes the Mean Time to Repair (MTTR) by 70% and cuts O&M costs by 50%.

: Through an embedded AI-assisted O&M copilot, the platform automatically identifies and resolves 80% of common network issues, freeing O&M personnel from tedious routine inspections. This slashes the Mean Time to Repair (MTTR) by 70% and cuts O&M costs by 50%. Future-ready scalability: The platform deeply converges Wi-Fi, LAN, WAN, and security capabilities across all scenarios, supporting elastic expansion to accommodate enterprise growth from single sites to global footprints. It also delivers end-to-end industry solutions tailored to sectors like retail and education. These include foot-traffic analytics and smart marketing networks for retail stores, alongside highly reliable online teaching networks for educational institutions, truly bringing to life the vision of "One Platform, All Scenarios, Intelligent Future."

Looking Ahead: Making AI-Powered Networks Ubiquitous

"In the past, intelligent O&M was a luxury exclusive to large enterprises. Now, we have deeply integrated AI into the cloud management service platform, enabling SMEs to easily access these capabilities as a cloud service. This is more than tech inclusion; it is about making AI network services genuinely accessible, affordable, and actionable," said Shi Lei, Vice President of the NCE Data Communication Domain, Huawei's Data Communication Product Line. "Looking ahead, we will continue investing in local operations and working hand-in-hand with South African customers and partners to make intelligent networks the solid foundation of South Africa's digital economy. Together, we will drive a more inclusive and sustainable digital future."

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