Hub Group, Inc. Investor Alert: Contact SBS by August 28, 2026 for Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schall Brown & Schwartz LLP,a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Hub Group, Inc. ("Hub" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: HUBG) violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

If you purchased Hub Group, Inc. securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees or costs. Shareholders who purchased shares of HUBG during the class period listed are encouraged to contact SBS to find out if they are eligible to recover their losses or lead this lawsuit. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

CLASS PERIOD: April 28, 2023 to May 11, 2026

DEADLINE: August 28, 2026

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Details of the Case: According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Hub suffered from material misstatements in its financial statements from Q1 2023 to Q4 2024 including its annual reports for 2023 and 2024. The Company's misstatements included operating revenue, operating income, and revenue recognition. The Company's financial statements from Q1 2025 to Q3 2025 contained misstatements related to the understatement of purchased transportation costs amongst other errors. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Hub, investors suffered damages.

We encourage investors to contact Brian Schall and David Schwartz of Schall Brown & Schwartz, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

Join the case to recover your losses

Why SBS: Schall Brown & Schwartz represents investors around the world, specializing in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation. SBS brings together the extensive experience and diverse skillsets of founding partners Brian Schall, Andrew Brown, and David Schwartz. SBS attorneys and their co-counsel are responsible for recovering over a billion dollars for violations of securities laws and corporate misfeasance.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

Schall Brown & Schwartz LLP

Brian Schall, Esq.,

Andrew Brown, Esq.,

David Schwartz, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

[email protected]

SOURCE Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP