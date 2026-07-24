Hub Group Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Hub Group - HUBG

NEW ORLEANS, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until August 28, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Hub Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: HUBG) ("Hub" or the "Company"), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between April 28, 2023 and May 11, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

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Hub investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaqgs-hubg or call toll-free (833) 538-3604. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Hub Group and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 5, 2026, the Company disclosed that its financial statements and reports for the first three quarters of 2025 should not be relied upon due to "an error that resulted in the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable in the first nine months of 2025" and that it planned to restate the statements. On this news, the price of Hub Group shares fell approximately 18%, from $51.33 per share on February 5, 2026 to $41.96 on February 6, 2026.

Then, on May 12, 2026, the Company disclosed that it had "identified certain transactions that were prematurely or incorrectly recognized or not adequately supported," causing its 2023 and 2024 annual reports filed with the SEC to be "materially misstated," such that they should no longer be relied upon, and "expect[ed] to conclude that it did not maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting for each of the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023." On this news, the price of Hub Group shares fell an additional 13%, from $41.86 per share at close on May 11, 2026 to $36.62 on May 12, 2026.

The case is Lawler v. Hub Group, Inc., et al, No. 26-cv-07596.

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