Hubble Launches Classic 2.0, the Next Generation of Its Flagship Daily Contact Lens

— Updated daily disposable lens enhances comfort, hydration, and design while maintaining Hubble's commitment to affordability —

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubble, a vision care company committed to making quality contact lenses more accessible and affordable, today announced the nationwide launch of Classic 2.0, the next generation of its flagship daily disposable contact lens. Featuring enhancements in comfort, hydration, and design, Classic 2.0 reflects the company's continued investment in improving the everyday wearing experience while maintaining an affordable price point.

"For nearly a decade, Hubble has worked to make quality contact lenses more affordable and accessible," said Jeff Berger, Chief Executive Officer of Hubble. "Classic 2.0 is the latest step in that mission. It reflects years of customer feedback and meaningful improvements in comfort and wearability, while remaining true to our belief that consumers shouldn't have to pay premium prices for quality daily contact lenses."

Classic 2.0 is made from Hioxifilcon A, a high-water-content hydrogel material, and features thinner lens edges designed to reduce eyelid friction, support all-day hydration, and a PFAS-free design. The lens is FDA-approved for daily wear and has already been rolled out to approximately 10% of Hubble's customers ahead of today's nationwide launch. Classic 2.0 builds on Hubble's flagship daily disposable lens, which has been worn by millions. Manufactured by Visco, Classic 2.0 contains 57% water and is designed to help maintain hydration throughout the day, while the updated design is intended to improve comfort during blinking and insertion.

"Developing a successful contact lens requires balancing material science, manufacturing precision, clinical performance, and affordability," said Brian Levy, O.D., former Chief Medical Officer of Bausch + Lomb, and a member of Hubble's Board of Directors. "Classic 2.0 reflects improvements in lens design that are meaningful for everyday wear while preserving the accessibility that has been central to Hubble's mission. It's encouraging to see continued innovation focused on delivering quality contact lenses at a price point that more consumers can afford."

Classic 2.0 is available through Hubble's direct-to-consumer subscription program. Customers can access their accounts online where they have full control over their deliveries and can cancel at any time. Hubble also offers free shipping and best-in-class customer service.

"When evaluating a contact lens, I look at factors like material, edge design, fit, and overall comfort because they all contribute to the wearing experience," said Richard S. Kattouf, O.D., D.O.S., a nationally recognized optometrist and contact lens specialist. "Classic 2.0 incorporates refinements in several of these areas, resulting in a daily disposable lens that offers a comfortable wearing experience while remaining an affordable option for patients."

The launch of Classic 2.0 coincides with Hubble's new brand platform, "Affordable Contacts. No Compromises." The campaign reflects the company's belief that consumers should not have to choose between quality, affordability, and convenience when purchasing contact lenses.

Classic 2.0 is available at www.hubblecontacts.com. Eye care providers can visit the Hubble Doctor Portal to receive complimentary fitting sets of any Hubble contact lenses for their practice: www.hubblecontacts.com/doctor-portal/.

About Hubble

Launched in New York City in 2016, Hubble is a vision care company committed to making contact lenses more accessible and affordable through its direct-to-consumer platform. Offering FDA-approved contact lenses — including Hubble lenses and leading national brands — the company combines competitive pricing, flexible subscriptions, and direct-to-door delivery to help consumers access the contact lenses their eye care professionals prescribe without overpaying. Customers can easily manage their subscriptions online by adjusting, skipping, or canceling at any time. Learn more at www.hubblecontacts.com and follow Hubble on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Hubble