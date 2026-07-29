HUBG DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Hub Group, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

Alert: Hub Group's $14.71 Per-Share Cumulative Decline Followed Two 2026 Corrective Disclosures Revealing $77 Million in Understated Costs and Unreliable Financial Statements Spanning 2023–2025

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: April 28, 2023 through May 11, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

Hub Group shares lost $14.71 per share in cumulative value across two corrective disclosures, falling 28.6% from the Class Period high of $51.33 on February 5, 2026, to $36.62 on May 12, 2026. The Court has set August 28, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The February 2026 Market Repricing

On February 5, 2026, Hub Group disclosed that financial statements for the first three quarters of 2025 "should not be relied upon" because of an error that understated purchased transportation costs and accounts payable by an estimated $77 million. The filing states that the market absorbed this information rapidly: HUBG shares fell 18% in a single trading session, dropping $9.37 per share to close at $41.96 on February 6, 2026.

The magnitude of the single-day decline reflected the degree to which investors had relied on previously reported cost figures. For seven consecutive quarters, as set forth in the complaint, the Company had attributed declining purchased transportation costs to "strong cost controls" and "network optimization," narratives that the February disclosure contradicted.

The May 2026 Expansion of Unreliability

On May 12, 2026, a second corrective disclosure compounded the damage. Hub Group announced it had "identified certain transactions that were prematurely or incorrectly recognized or not adequately supported," rendering its 2023 and 2024 annual reports unreliable. The Company further acknowledged it expected to conclude that internal controls were ineffective for each of those fiscal years. HUBG shares fell an additional 13%, declining $5.24 from $41.86 to close at $36.62.

The February 6, 2026 decline of $9.37 per share (18%) followed the $77 million cost understatement disclosure

The May 12, 2026 decline of $5.24 per share (13%) followed the expansion of unreliability to 2023 and 2024 financial statements

Combined per-share loss from the February 5 high: $14.71 (28.6%)

Purchased transportation costs represented 74% to 76% of revenue annually, making the understatement material to every key profitability metric

No quantification of the 2023-2024 misstatement has been provided, leaving the full scope of investor harm unknown

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. The two corrective disclosures in this case erased nearly $15 per share of value in a matter of months, raising serious questions about the accuracy of Hub Group's reported financials throughout the Class Period." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Join the HUBG recovery action or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HUBG Lawsuit

Q: How much did HUBG stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 28.6% cumulatively, a decline of $14.71 per share, after Hub Group disclosed on February 5, 2026 that $77 million in costs had been understated, and then on May 12, 2026 that its 2023 and 2024 annual financial statements were also unreliable. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What is the HUBG class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) alleging materially false and misleading statements between April 28, 2023 and May 11, 2026. The complaint contends that the Company understated its largest expense category and prematurely recognized revenue, causing shares to trade at artificially inflated prices.

Q: When did Hub Group allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from April 28, 2023 to May 11, 2026. Throughout this period, the Company allegedly filed financial statements that materially misstated purchased transportation costs and accounts payable, and certified that internal controls were effective when they allegedly were not.

Q: What if I already sold my HUBG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What do HUBG investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What is the HUBG lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 28, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP